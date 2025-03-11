Seasoned actor Mpho Molepo has been fired from Generations: The Legacy set. Molepo\u2019s fate was decided by writers last year when they decided to write off his character, Kabisi Moroka. This is according to inside sources who know the nitty gritty of Molepo\u2019s employment contract. \u201cKabisi is never coming back from Rustenburg, that was the end of the role for Molepo. The writers decided that they no longer have a story for Kabisi. Molepo\u2019s contract with Morula Pictures was supposed to end in April 2025. But they ended it prematurely, in September 2024, cutting it short by six months,\u201d explained the source. SABC announced the exit In January, SABC announced Generations: The Legacy\u2019s Anathi Mpofu and Molepo\u2019s exit. \u201cWe will also bid farewell to the beloved characters of Kabisi Moroka, played by Mpho J Molepo, and Anathi Mpofu, played by Nicholas \u201cNick Soul\u201d Nkuna. They have both done a stellar job portraying these characters. And they make their exit towards the end of March 2025.\u201d Sunday World can reveal that Molepo was booted because he refused to work more for less. \u201cWhen he was told about the termination of his contract, he didn\u2019t fight. He simply accepted the news and started serving his three-month notice as per the contract. \u201cThis means he was supposed to stop working in December 2025. While he was busy serving the notice, they wrote to him again, saying they cannot afford to lose him because his character is very important. This was on November 28 2024,\u201d said the source. It is said that the production house sent him an email proposing to negotiate a new contract but on different terms. \u201cThey wanted to remove him from his annual contract to a call basis contract. This means, instead of receiving a fixed salary, he was going to be paid according to the number of calls on set. Dispute over new contract \u201cMolepo rejected this offer and requested that they reinstate the original contract instead. But they refused. He then negotiated for a fixed number of calls per month. But the production rejected this offer. Then it became obvious that they wanted to exploit him. The negotiations ended in a deadlock,\u201d said the source. It is further alleged that the production was also offering a far lesser amount per call. \u201cI cannot reveal how much they were offering. But it is an embarrassment compared to his previous salary. \u201cAll he was asking for was reinstatement of his contract until April 2025 or a fixed number of calls per month with reasonable pay. He didn\u2019t want to be at their mercy of waiting to be called to work,\u201d said the source. The source said that Molepo\u2019s last day at work was December 13 2025 and he did not get his full pay. \u201cThe production said he only worked 13 days for December. This was ridiculous because after the 13 December the production was closed for December holidays,\u201d said the source. Molepo was contacted but he refused to comment. \u201cSorry I cannot talk about this,\u201d he said. Mfundi Vundla confirms failed contract negotiations Generations: The Legacy executive producer Mfundi Vundla said: \u201cAs with all production-related contracts, a producer and cast member enter into an agreement with clearly defined terms. Mr Molepo\u2019s contract, like everyone else\u2019s Independent Contractor\u2019s Agreement on Generations: The Legacy, was governed by these terms. \u201cThe decision to conclude Uncle Kabisi\u2019s storyline was based on the creative direction of the show at the time. All interactions with Mr Molepo and his representing agent regarding his contract were timeously communicated and in writing. This as per the requirements of the Independent Contractor\u2019s Agreement with Mr Molepo. \u201cAs with any long-running production, however, storylines evolve. And opportunities sometimes arise to reintroduce characters later on in different capacities. \u201cWhen such an opportunity presented itself in the case of Uncle Kabisi, the production extended a new offer to M Molepo. This was under revised terms, which he had the right to accept or decline. The offer was declined by Mr Molepo,\u201d he said. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content