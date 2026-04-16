Actor Muzi Mthabela’s dangerous new alter ego shakes up “Emzini”

Actor Muzi Mthabela is embracing one of the most complex roles of his career as he takes on the character of Zakhele Nkosi in Emzini, a character he describes as both loving and lethal.

At first glance, Zakhele is the ultimate family man, a devoted father focused on building a legacy for his children.

But beneath that polished exterior lies a man slowly unraveling as the very foundation he is trying to protect begins to crumble.

“It’s very loving, but he’s a family man. He’s very much into building a legacy, only to find that his legacy is not what he thought it was,” Mthabela explained to Sunday World.

Ability to adapt and survive

This internal conflict pushes Zakhele into dangerous territory. As his public image is threatened and his family life is uncertain, his bruised ego begins to dictate his actions.

“When his ego is bruised, he becomes more dangerous. He’s like a snake; once provoked, he strikes,” says Mthabela.

Describing Zakhele as a “chameleon”, the actor says the character’s strength lies in his ability to adapt and survive in different spaces.

Whether navigating the pressures of family life, rubbing shoulders with politicians, or moving through the high-stakes world of nightlife, Zakhele blends in seamlessly.

“He fits in any environment you put him in. It’s about survival,” he says.

Mthabela has taken a deliberate approach to ensure the role stands apart from his previous work, adjusting everything from Zakhele’s physical presence to the way he speaks.

The result is a layered, unpredictable character who commands attention.

On screen, Zakhele is both feared and respected. As Emperor Mthini, he carries a reputation that precedes him, yet within his household he remains a loved and respected patriarch to his children.

Beyond the character, Emzini taps into a world that many South Africans will instantly recognise, the country’s vibrant nightlife culture.

Authentic storytelling

From big spenders and bottle service glamour to the untold stories of those working behind the scenes, the show reflects the social dynamics playing out in clubs and lounges across the country.

“People will see characters they relate to, people they’ve seen before in real life,” says Mthabela.

In a television landscape increasingly dominated by themes of spirituality and the supernatural, Emzini takes a different route.

The show focuses on grounded, authentic storytelling without leaning on those elements.

“You’re seeing beautiful stories without having to go into spirituality, which can make other people uncomfortable,” he says.

For Mthabela, the project also represents a significant shift in the industry, one where black creatives are taking full control of their narratives.

“We are telling our stories now. The writers, the producers, the actors, it’s people who understand these worlds because they live them,” he says.

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