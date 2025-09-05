Actor Sabelo Gumede appeals to public for donations amid cancer battle

Known for his energetic performances and recent appearance on e.tv’s Scandal!, comedian and actor Sabelo Gumede is going through a difficult time after receiving a diagnosis of stage-three choriocarcinoma, a rare but curable type of cancer.

The diagnosis earlier this year has significantly impacted the beloved entertainer, prompting him to seek public support through a GoFundMe campaign to offset his escalating medical expenses.

Before a diagnosis was made, Gumede’s illness, which has spread to his neck, lungs, spine, diaphragm, and lymph nodes, needed a lot of testing, which cost more than R100 000.

Although Gumede’s medical assistance has paid for his treatment so far, the money is running low, putting him in a vulnerable financial position.

The actor is depending on his rapidly diminishing savings because he does not currently have any acting gigs lined up.

Outpouring of donations

In a touching video posted on X on September 4 by entertainment commentator Jabulani MacDonald, Gumede thanked his friends and fans for their unwavering support.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s been so nice and supportive since I went public about having cancer. Your messages and encouragement mean the world,” he said.

At first, he was hesitant to seek financial assistance, but a close friend convinced him to start the GoFundMe campaign, enabling supporters to make anonymous contributions.

“My oncologist told me this disease is first defeated mentally, and your texts and DMs really motivate me,” Gumede said, highlighting the emotional boost he has received from the public.

He pledged to update his fans on his journey, sharing both the challenges and progress as he undergoes treatment.

The GoFundMe link, accessible via his Instagram (@ishu_sabz), has already seen an outpouring of donations, with contributions ranging from small amounts to significant pledges.

Struggle to make ends meet

In addition to trying to lessen the financial strain of his treatment, the campaign draws attention to the larger difficulties that many people in the creative industry face, where job security can be uncertain.

The entertainment industry has previously come together to support one of its own.

A few weeks ago, veteran actor Glen Gabela made a similar appeal for help, highlighting the difficulties performers face in making ends meet when times are hard.

Gumede’s appeal has also drawn comparisons to these efforts, with calls for the industry and government to provide more robust support for artists.

As Gumede continues his fight against cancer, he remains optimistic, buoyed by the love and generosity of his supporters.

“Even if it’s R1, every donation helps,” he appealed to the public, expressing gratitude for the kindness shown to him so far.

