Former Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize has made an emotional public appeal to President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeking his assistance in locating her estranged father, Advocate Bongani Christopher Majola, the former Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). In a heartfelt letter addressed to the president, Mkhize, who captured the nation\u2019s attention for her roles on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya and other television projects, expressed her desperation as she faces an imminent eviction that could leave her and her children homeless. \u201cIt has been just over 20 years since I last spoke to my father,\u201d Mkhize wrote. Faces homelessness \u201cI am facing a critical situation that requires his attention and support. Without access to quality legal representation, my children and I are at risk of becoming homeless.\u201d Mkhize said her repeated attempts to reach Advocate Majola through his wife and former colleagues have been unsuccessful. Now, with her legal battle approaching, she has turned to the country\u2019s highest office. This is her last attempt to reconnect with her father. She wants to seek guidance from the man who once championed justice and human rights in South Africa. \u201cAs a respected leader and advocate for justice, I believe you understand the importance of family and the impact that a prolonged absence can have on one\u2019s life,\u201d she wrote to President Ramaphosa. \u201cI implore you to consider my plea\u2026 and assist in locating my father or guiding me on the next steps to take.\u201d Waiting for the call Mkhize told Sunday World that she was hoping he would call. And she has been waiting since Monday, for the call. \u201cEven back in 2020 I needed him for something that was extremely important. But he kept his distance,\u201d she said. Advocate Majola, a seasoned human rights lawyer, served as the SAHRC Chairperson until 2022. He previously held senior positions at the United Nations. Also Read:\u00a0Gcina Mkhize lifts veil on dark side of SA's acting industry Gcina Mkhize hasn't moved out of her home despite months of eviction attempts Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content