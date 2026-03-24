Actress Leleti Khumalo to receive honorary doctorate from Rhodes University

Celebrated South African actress Leleti Khumalo is set to be honoured with an Honorary Doctorate in Law (LLD) from Rhodes University this week, in recognition of her decades-long contribution to storytelling and social activism.

The university announced the accolade as part of its #RUGrad2026 celebrations, praising Khumalo for using her craft to confront some of South Africa’s most painful realities, including apartheid and the HIV/Aids pandemic.

Best known for her breakthrough role in the iconic stage and film production Sarafina!, Khumalo has built a career that blends art with activism.

Her performances have consistently reflected the lived experiences of ordinary South Africans, giving voice to stories often left untold.

Her work in a film titled Yesterday further cemented her reputation as a powerful storyteller, tackling the stigma and human cost of HIV/Aids at a time when the conversation remained largely taboo in the country.

“She does not just act; she advocates,” the university said in a statement, highlighting Khumalo’s impact beyond the screen.

Telling stories that change lives

In a quote shared alongside the announcement, Khumalo emphasised her purpose: to tell stories that change lives and make a meaningful difference, rather than simply entertain.

The honorary degree recognises not only her artistic excellence but also her role as a cultural force who has helped shape South Africa’s social consciousness through performance.

As she prepares to receive the honour on Wednesday, Khumalo joins a distinguished list of individuals celebrated by Rhodes University for their contributions to society.

In April 2024, Rhodes University, located in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), honoured two prominent people, Thandabantu August and Professor Irvy Gledhill.

August was awarded an honorary Doctor of Law (honoris causa) for his courage, resilience, tenacity, and tireless efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of young people in the Eastern Cape.

The late world-renowned opera singer and jazz legend, Dr Sibongile Khumalo, was honoured with an honorary doctorate in Doctor of Music in 2009.

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