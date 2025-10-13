Actress Londiwe Nene dies after suspected poisoning

Youngins actress Lindiwe Faith Nene has died in what appears to be a case of suspected poisoning.

The death of Nene, fondly known as Aunt Thuli in Youngins, was confirmed by her family, saying they were shocked and sad to learn about their talented daughter’s sudden departure.

In a statement, the Nene family confirmed that she died on Saturday, 11 October.

“As a family, we are deeply heartbroken by the loss and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate through this time of sorrow,” the statement reads.

“Your understanding, compassion and prayers mean a great deal to us as we find strength and comfort in one another.”

Lost for words

Speaking to Sunday World on Monday afternoon, from a police station, Lethukuthula Nene who is Londiwe’s sister, said their family is shattered by the 35-year-old’s death.

“I don’t even know what to say or where to begin,” she said.

Lethukuthula said the budding talent’s untimely death was unexpected and abrupt.

Confirming the cause of her death, Lethukuthula said the family suspected suicide caused by poisoning.

“She drank poison. That is what it seems like. But we will get all the details on time from professionals. But it was poison; she drank poison.”

Lethukuthula said Londiwe showed no signs of sadness or depression prior to the incident.

“We really don’t know why she did this. Everything was okay – well, we thought.”

A rising Star

Nene’s journey in film was cut short.

Despite being a newcomer, she had some prominent roles. She has acted on Outlaws and Adulting.

She acted as Rachel Ndlovu on the show Aunties, where she shot with Pula Bakgaga Media.

