Actress Luyanda Zwane lifts lid on bullying, threats in TV industry

Actress Luyanda Zwane has taken to social media to expose what she describes as intimidation and bullying by a powerful woman in the television industry who allegedly threatened to block her career.

In a series of Instagram stories shared this week, the young star claimed she was once confronted by a female commissioning editor after she raised concerns about her rights while working on a production set.

Zwane said the incident happened when she attempted to advocate for herself as an actress.

“I was once asked by a female commissioning editor if I wanted to be an activist or an actor, simply because I was fighting for my rights as an actor on a set,” she wrote.

Shut up, or else…

According to Zwane, the situation escalated when the woman allegedly warned her that continuing to speak up would come at a cost.

“She further threatened that I’ll never work again and I’ll be cancelled in the industry if I continue to fight or advocate for myself,” Zwane said.

The actress also expressed disappointment that the person she claims targeted her frequently speaks about women empowerment publicly.

“And she speaks about women empowerment every day on social media… it really be your own,” she wrote, adding: “Every dog has its day.”

In another post, Zwane reflected on the broader culture within the entertainment industry, saying young women often face intimidation from those in positions of authority.

“Young women go through so much bullying in this industry and they silence us by saying ‘you’ll never work again,'” she said.

She added that she has personally experienced being “cornered and bullied by older women in power” who expected her to remain silent.

‘Don’t shiver’

However, the actress made it clear that she would not be intimidated.

“Where I come from? You face Goliath, you don’t shiver and shake in fear,” she wrote.

Zwane also addressed criticism she previously faced for walking away from a successful television role, saying protecting her mental health was more important than staying in a high-profile job.

“I’ve had people question my decision of leaving a show that had 2.5-million viewers every day; and worse, I was leading it. We are literally making stories and not saving lives. You can’t stay at a place or job at the expense of your mental health,” she wrote.

Defying the odds

Despite the alleged threats that she would never work again, the actress says her career is continuing to move forward.

“After being threatened that I will never work again, I’m here to say see you on Canal+ soon on season 2 of Spinners,” she added.

Zwane concluded her message with a note of faith, saying she believes a person’s destiny is determined by God rather than individuals in positions of power.

“A person’s future is determined by God, not a mere mortal human being.”

The actress did not reveal the identity of the alleged commissioning editor or the production involved.

