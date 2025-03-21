Television thespian Nambitha Mpumlwana was arrested by the police for giving herself a five-finger discount on cosmetics last week. Mpumlwana, who landed a role in Showmax\u2019s series Soft Life, was nabbed by Randburg police for allegedly stealing lipsticks worth a meagre R160 at Dis-Chem at Ferndale Mall. News that Mpumlwana was arrested for shoplifting was revealed by a cop who flew off the handle with the feted actress\u2019s arrest. The cop, who did not want to be named as he is not allowed to speak to the media, said they received a call from the management of Dis-Chem about a prominent actress who was caught nicking in the outlet. Upon their arrival, they were told that the television icon in question was Mpumlwana, whom they alleged purloined lipsticks worth a paltry R160. It was a mere misunderstanding The cop said the former Generations actress explained to them that she did not pilfer the lipsticks. He said it was a misunderstanding. However, the store management told the police that Mpumlwana should rather go and plead her case before the court of law. Mpumlwana, said the cop, was then taken to Randburg Police Station. There, she was charged with shoplifting and released on R1,\u2009000 bail. She appeared in the Randburg Magistrate\u2019s Court on Thursday, March 20. The talented actress was not asked to plead. And the case was postponed to May 2, when she is expected to tender a plea. The cop said Mpumlwana said she did not filch the lipsticks. She chose to explain in court what had happened because she was already under arrest. Cop shocked store pressed charges He also said they were shocked that the store decided to have the actress arrested. This they did instead of reprimanding and releasing her. The detective said in most cases, some shops will let the suspect clean the store. They also warn them not to repeat what they did and then allow them to go home. However, it was not the case in Mpumlwana\u2019s case. \u201cI guess they wanted to teach her a lesson and send a message to would-be thieves. They would suffer the same fate, irrespective of their status in society, if they committed the same crime,\u201d said the cop. Actress confirmed arrest Mpumlwana is regarded as a goody-two-shoes in the industry. She confirmed that she was arrested for shoplifting but said it was just a misunderstanding. \u201cIt was just a misunderstanding. But send me what you want to know in writing so management can respond,\u201d she said. She had not done so at the time of publishing. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0