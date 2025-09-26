The theft and fraud case against Nolwazi Shange, casting director and former actress from e.tv\u2019s Scandal!, has been postponed to January 30 2026, for further investigation. This after the thespian, who played Mbali on the series, briefly appeared at the Brixton Magistrate\u2019s Court on Friday. The state indicated that additional witness statements are still needed to complete the ongoing investigation. Shange is facing charges of fraud and cybercrime. The case comes from allegations that Shange misappropriated R700, 000 from the production set of Queen Modjadji, a popular Mzansi Magic television series centred on the traditional rain queen of the Balobedu people in Limpopo. Defrauded production company In October 2024, while working as a casting manager for Rhythm World, the production company behind the show, Shange allegedly manipulated invoices for agencies supplying extras. She is further accused of editing banking details and amounts. In the process she diverted\u00a0 funds to an unidentified business purportedly linked to her, leaving the agencies unpaid. The accusations surfaced in 2024, and they prompted Rhythm World to conduct an internal investigation. This led to a fraud case being opened against Shange, who first appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate\u2019s Court in March 2025. The case was subsequently transferred to the Brixton Magistrate\u2019s Court, where Friday\u2019s hearing took place. Shange was granted R5, 000 bail during her initial court appearance in March. She remains out on bail as the investigation continues. Marriage crashed Shange has been in the media since her 2024 separation from her husband Mzwandile Ngubeni. They were together for 13 years, married for eight of those years. The couple first met on a film set in 2010 and tied the knot in a breath-taking traditional wedding in Durban in 2016. The star-studded ceremony was attended by prominent public figures such as Khaya Mthethwa. Also in attendance was Jessica Nkosi, Samkelo Ndlovu, and the late Akhumzi Jezile, among others. The couple has not publicly commented on their separation. However, Ngubeni has recently shared glimpses of his new partner on social media. And the actress went back to her maiden name. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content