Actress Rami Chuene applauds SABC for paying repeat fees

Veteran actress Rami Chuene has publicly praised the SABC after receiving confirmation that she will be paid repeat fees for her role in the drama series Giyani: Land of Blood.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Chuene revealed that the public broadcaster had communicated with her regarding payment for repeats of the show and that all the necessary paperwork had already been processed.

“On this day, 19 May 2026 at 4pm, I, Rami Chuene, would like to state on record that I have received communication from the SABC telling me they will be paying me repeat fees for my work on Giyani: Land Of Blood,” she wrote.

The actress said she decided to share the development publicly to encourage fellow actors and creatives in the television industry to understand and fight for what is rightfully owed to them.

“Why am I telling you? So you know, my dear thespians, that this is what is truly due to us,” she added.

Contentious topic within industry

Chuene also commended the SABC for taking the step and expressed hope that other actors whose productions continue to air on television are also receiving repeat payments.

“I appreciate this gesture from the SABC and hope that all actors that have their shows repeated on TV are also getting their repeat fees. Thank you, SABC,” she concluded.

The issue of repeat fees and fair compensation for actors has long been a contentious topic within South Africa’s entertainment industry, with many performers previously raising concerns about broadcasters repeatedly airing productions without additional payment to cast members.

For decades, many South African actors have argued that while their performances continue to generate value through reruns and syndication, they often do not benefit financially beyond their original contracts. The industry is therefore viewing the introduction of repeat fees as a potential shift toward fairer practices.

Chuene’s announcement has since sparked conversation online, with many industry players applauding the move and calling for greater transparency and consistency when it comes to artists’ royalties and residual payments.

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