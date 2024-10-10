Actress Sindi Majola opens up about childhood rape, fame

Actress Sindi Majola recently trended after a video of her surfaced on social media about her being down and out. However, Majola refuted claims that she was down and out and said she was perfectly fine.

The actress has opened up on the Own Narrative Podcast about her relationship with the late Brenda Fassie and her family dynamics.

Importance of family support

Majola emphasised on the importance of having a support system when you are in the industry. She said her mother believed that she has the talent. But there was no proof of where she got her money, because people assumed she was selling her body in Joburg.

“Very few people have family to support them, I never had that. I have never had a single family member say they are proud of me for what [I] had achieved at the time. When I first got paid a salary of R52,000 I went straight home. And my mom called the police on me. I had no pay slip but had a bag full of money. But the police told her that I was now famous,” said Majola.

Majola also revealed that at the age of 13 she was raped by her uncle. And she became a mom in her early teen years.

“I still remember the dress I was wearing when he first raped me. He pulled a knife on me and honestly there was no need. To date I hate knives. I do not want to see a knife near me,” she said.

Speaking about her lesbian relationship with Brenda Fassie, she said many at first did not know that she was dating. But thought she was dating Brenda’s son Bongani Fassie.

Brenda Fassie lesbian relationship

“To me, our relationship was not a love affair, but more of a companionship. Brenda was bad-mouthed and disrespected, but loved by the world. I was so curious to ask why she chose me. When I met her, I met a beautiful soul, a loving and caring human being who is just troubled.”

She said she could relate so much to Brenda, and it became apparent why they connected to much.

“People chose to focus on the addiction of drugs, which was one thing that did not trouble me. Because I saw her, not what she smoked. I also saw what made her do that. Because nobody could handle what she was going through on a daily basis.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content