Actress Tebogo Thobejane criticises Cyril Ramaphosa: Stop pretending as if you care

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent speech has drawn harsh criticism from actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane, who claims it made empty promises and ignored the suffering of victims of violence.

Thobejane’s deeply personal criticism stems from her ongoing battle with her former lover, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Thobejane survived a terrifying assassination attempt in October 2023 when her car was ambushed and shot at on the N1 highway close to Sandton, injuring Thobejane and paralysing her friend.

Evidence suggests that Matlala, a controversial tenderpreneur, orchestrated the hit, leading to his arrest in May on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy.

Fraud and money laundering

Also accused in the attempted murder of Thobejane are Matlala’s co-accused, Musa Kekana (35) and Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47).

The three are detained at Kgosi Mampuru’s C-Max prison in Tshwane, while Matlala’s wife, Tsakani Matlala, is out on R20 000 bail.

They are facing additional charges of fraud and money laundering, and the matter is due back at the Johannesburg High Court on August 26 for a hearing.

In a series of emotional posts, Thobejane challenged Ramaphosa’s assurances of continued police operations and support for a safer South Africa, demanding tangible accountability instead.

“What was actually said for the victims?” asked Thobejane, questioning the absence of justice and real action for those failed by the system.

As a survivor of an assassination attempt, Thobejane exposed the ongoing trauma and fear, bemoaning Ramaphosa’s inaction in addressing the inadequate protection and urgency for those targeted and left on their own.

“Don’t speak in circles when lives are at stake. Say our names. Protect us. Or stop pretending you care,” she urged.

Her frustration deepened in follow-up posts. “We are not okay. We are still bleeding while the system keeps handing out microphones to those who failed us.”

Thobejane remains vocal

Yet, amid the pain, Thobejane’s resolve shone through: “We are still here. We are still speaking. Even if you won’t say our names. We will.”

She contrasted the privileges of men in power, “who are protected by bodyguards and blue lights, with the vulnerability of victims who walk the streets without any protection. No safety. No peace. Nothing”.

Thobejane has expressed that she is living in constant fear, battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and pleading for privacy as the legal process unfolds; however, she remains vocal and has recently launched the Bothlale Foundation to combat abuse and gender-based violence.

An extremely stressful or terrifying event, either by being part of it or witnessing it, can cause PTSD, a mental health condition.

Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts about the event.