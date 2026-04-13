Actress Thandeka Nodada leads ‘Emzini’ team, drives vision to resonate with viewers

Actress and producer Thandeka Nodada is no stranger to the spotlight, but these days she is just as comfortable calling the shots behind the scenes as she is delivering lines on screen.

With the Emzini launching on Monday night, April 13, 2026, Nodada is embracing the role of a producer, although she is an actress at heart.

She told the Sunday World: “When you’re acting, there’s less pressure because your job is to show up and deliver.

“Producing is a whole different responsibility; you’re leading the team and making sure everyone is aligned with the vision.”

That vision, she explains, is rooted in authenticity and storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences.

For Nodada, it is not just about entertainment but about reflecting society in a meaningful way.

“As storytellers, we are mirroring society. It’s important that our stories are authentic and that audiences can travel with us,” she says.

While comparisons to Smoke & Mirrors are inevitable, Nodada is clear that Emzini is not here to replicate what has been done before.

“We wanted to be entirely different. Smoke & Mirrors was a revenge-driven story; this one explores different themes and a new direction. If we copied, we would lose the audience,” she explains.

Realities facing the industry

Instead, Emzini dives deeper beneath the surface, unpacking the human experiences behind the glitz and glamour often portrayed on screen.

“We’re saying, ‘yes, here’s the lifestyle, the fun, the beautiful places, but let’s also look at the people behind it’. The waiters, the workers, the everyday lives. We’re going deeper into the human element.”

Despite her success, Nodada does not shy away from the realities facing the local television industry.

“Our industry is struggling; it’s dying in many ways. What frustrates me is the lack of support for storytellers. This is what we studied, what we love, and what we know.”

Still, she acknowledges the platforms that continue to create opportunities, praising broadcasters like e.tv for supporting local productions.

“They’ve been good to us, and I hope more producers get to experience that kind of support.”

Nodada is also passionate about encouraging creatives to diversify their skills rather than limiting themselves to one role.

“I didn’t know I could be a producer. I started as an actor, then became a casting director, and grew from there.

“Don’t be one-dimensional. While you’re waiting for that big acting role, explore other avenues so you don’t become frustrated or leave the industry.”

Striking a chord with viewers

A strong advocate for women in film and television, Nodada believes the industry still has work to do regarding collaboration and support among women.

“Men focus on business and building each other up. As women, we sometimes get ourselves caught up in the wrong things.

“We need more female producers, more women in crew roles; the industry is open, we just need to step up and support each other.”

Having co-founded her production company nearly a decade ago, Nodada says the goal has always been to tell their stories on their terms.

“The hunger is still there. We’re always working, always creating, and always thinking of the next project. We stay humble, keep learning, and push ourselves constantly,” she says.

And if her passion is anything to go by, Emzini is set to strike a chord with viewers. “They’re going to love it because they’ll see themselves in it.”

Emzini will screen at 9pm.

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