Actress Zizipho Buti opens up on being her father’s secret child

Actress Zizipho Buti has shared how a TV series character she plays resonates with her own life.

Zizipho currently stars on Showmax’s Soft Life as Owami Gqoji. Owami is an ordinary Tembisa woman who finds herself navigating the glamorous world of high-society companionship. She does this in a desperate attempt to pay off her mother’s escalating medical bills.

Zizipho said she realised how similar she was with her character Owami. Particularly in terms of their relationships with their fathers.

Strong connection with her character

“My mother was in a relationship with her lecturer, who was married. And this is where I saw a strong connection to Owami’s story.

“My father passed away, but during his life, he wanted to be involved in mine. He made sure I attended private schools, paid for my education. And he provided for me as much as he could.

“Although he was married, and my mother and I were a secret in his life, he tried his best to be present for me,” said Zizipho.

She said her character Owami did not have a relationship with her father. However, her experience was different.

“Despite the circumstances of not growing up with him in the house, he still made an effort to support me. The parallels between our father-daughter dynamics were striking. And they helped me connect with Owami on a deeper level.”

Tapping into character’s pain and emotions

Zizipho says Owami has stretched her as a performer in ways that she did not anticipate.

“She is highly emotional, which is the opposite of who I am in real life. Tapping into her pain and resilience was exhausting but deeply rewarding. I remember coming home from set feeling so exhausted from all of Owami’s crying. But it was a good challenge.”

She says working with Nozipho Nkelemba and Nthabiseng Mokoena was fun. They created a supportive environment where she felt safe to explore the depths of Owami’s character.

“Their guidance was invaluable. Especially when it came to embodying a younger version of myself to connect with Owami. I would be honoured to work with them again, they are phenomenal directors.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content