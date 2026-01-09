Actress Zizo Sobhutyu on giving voice to Mosebjadi’s quiet strength

Skeem Saam actress Zizo Sobhutyu is steadily carving out her place as one of television’s most compelling young performers, and her portrayal of Mosebjadi has become a powerful reflection of vulnerability, resilience and silent strength.

As the character enters a new chapter set in Cape Town, Sobhutyu reveals that the journey has been just as transformative for her as it is for the girl she brings to life on screen.

For Sobhutyu, stepping into Mosebjadi’s world requires an emotional grounding in where the character comes from.

“Before scenes, I remind myself of the shack, the bullying, and the constant feeling of being ‘less than’. I channel all of that into my performance,” she told Sunday World.

Getting into character

Creatively, she has developed subtle, signature ways of expressing Mosebjadi’s emotions. From her hesitancy to the way she often holds back, even when she feels deeply.

Emotionally, Sobhutyu allows herself to be vulnerable, choosing to sit with Mosebjadi’s pain rather than shy away from it.

The Pretoria-born actress describes herself as the complete opposite of her character. However, she admits that playing Mosebjadi has cost her something personal.

“I feel like I’ve lost a bit of my voice,” she reflects. Mosebjadi does not always speak up. But she experiences everything intensely. That emotional depth is where she finds their connection. It helps her portray the character with honesty and truth, particularly in moments where silence carries more weight than words.

The Cape Town storyline has been a significant shift, not only for Mosebjadi but also for Sobutyu as a performer. The setting brings a softer, more hopeful tone. It allows the character to experience freedom for the first time.

For her, these quieter scenes, where Mosebjadi simply observes and absorbs her surroundings, are among her favourites.

“They capture her wonder and fear at the same time. They feel very real to me.”

Portraying such emotionally demanding material requires care and discipline. Sobhutyu’s process focuses on understanding the emotional objective of each scene rather than forcing tears or pain. Once the cameras stop rolling, she gives herself space to decompress.

“Mosebjadi’s emotions can linger if I don’t consciously let them go,” she explains.

Collaboration has been key in shaping Mosebjadi’s arc. Sobhutyu works closely with writers and directors, asking questions about everything. From her character’s motives to what triggers her reactions.

Feedback from audience

“Even when you think you know the character, it’s important to go back and ask. Those questions bring clarity and depth.”

Audience reaction has been one of the most rewarding aspects of the role. Sobhutyu listens carefully to viewers, especially when fans say they see themselves in Mosebjadi.

“I take that seriously. That connection tells me the story is doing what it’s meant to do.”

Being seen as a role model for young viewers is something she holds close to her heart.

“It means everything. If Mosebjadi can make even one young person feel seen, understood or hopeful about their future, then this work has purpose beyond entertainment.”

As Mosebjadi’s journey continues, Sobutyu is clear that growth will not come easily or instantly. There will be setbacks and hard lessons along the way. But for the actress, that realism is what makes the story resonate. It is a reminder that quiet strength, when given space, can be just as powerful as the loudest voice.

