Aesthetic physician Dr Pertunia ‘Pert’ Mathibe has died

The terrible loss of Dr Pertunia Mathibe, also referred to as Dr Pert, has left the country in shock.

The Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting’s official social media accounts announced her sudden death on Wednesday.

A trailblazer in aesthetic medicine, Mathibe transformed countless lives with her expertise, compassion, and unwavering dedication.

Her legacy, built on empowering others to embrace their confidence, continues to resonate through the centre she founded in Garsfontein, Pretoria.

Transformative procedures

Mathibe’s journey was one of resilience and inspiration. Born in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, and raised in Giyani, Limpopo, she excelled academically and athletically, representing South Africa in basketball at 16.

After losing her father in high school, she channelled her grief towards pursuing her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

She earned a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, completed her internship and community service in Limpopo, and later trained in aesthetic medicine with the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine.

Her qualifications included a fellowship in liposuction and fat transfer and a master’s in high-definition liposuction, establishing her as a leader in body sculpting.

At her clinic, Dr Pert offered transformative procedures like liposuction, Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs), aesthetic gynaecology, anti-ageing treatments, and vitamin drips.

Her work broke taboos, particularly among black women, who increasingly sought her services to enhance their body image.

Growing demand for BBLs

In a 2023 interview with CapeTalk, Mathibe noted the growing demand for BBLs, emphasising the importance of proper training to ensure safety during these complex procedures.

Mathibe’s clientele included high-profile figures who trusted her skill and discretion.

Among her famous clients were television personality and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who praised Dr Pert’s meticulous approach to noninvasive treatments, and musician Kelly Khumalo, who credited the doctor with boosting her confidence through a subtle liposuction procedure.

Media personality Bonang Matheba also reportedly sought Mathibe’s expertise for a BBL, lauding her professionalism in a now-deleted Instagram post.

These stars, along with countless others, were drawn to Dr Pert’s ability to deliver natural, confidence-enhancing results.

While specific client details were often kept private, the buzz around her work cemented her reputation as a go-to aesthetician for South Africa’s elite.

Centre requests privacy

Her impact extended beyond the operating table. Mathibe was a beacon of hope, challenging stereotypes in a field once dominated by others.

She faced criticism from the Association of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Southern Africa, which argued that only specialists should perform procedures like BBLs.

Mathibe countered these claims, highlighting her extensive training and adherence to Health Professions Council of South Africa guidelines.

Her resolve strengthened her standing as a pioneer for general practitioners in aesthetic medicine.

The announcement about her passing revealed little about its circumstances, with the centre requesting privacy for her family and team.