Afropop sensation Amanda Black has refuted allegations that Zulu pop star Sjava sexually assaulted her. Following claims that he had sexually assaulted Amanda Black, Sjava — real name Jabulani Hadebe — trended on social media on Monday. However, Amanda Black, the Amazulu hitmaker, took to her social media accounts on Tuesday to pour cold water over the rumours. The two musicians were both signed under the record label Ambitious Records. "Hi everyone, Sjava did not sexually assault me. I have no idea where these rumours came from, but they are not true and did not come from me," wrote Amanda Black. The fake news follows the dismissal of Sjava's sexual assault charge in November 2020, which was connected to pop star Lady Zamar. Lady Zamar had opened a case of rape, alleging that the incident happened at a hotel in Thohoyondou, Limpopo, in 2017 after a concert. Sunday World made attempts to get hold of both Sjava and Amanda but drew blanks. There was no romantic relationship Previously, Lady Zamar told Sunday World that there was no romantic relationship between her and Sjava. She claimed they were simply getting to know each other, and there was not even a whisper of sex. She said she had a breast reduction done in July 2017 and was told by her doctor that she was not allowed to have intimate relations for at least six weeks. Sjava, the Impilo hitmaker, claimed in the video that he had embarrassed Zamar at an event at the Sun Arena in August 2017 by announcing he was in another relationship and was sorry for that. But Lady Zamar said at the event, she was medicated with painkillers and still bandaged when the musician invited her to his room.