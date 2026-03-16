Ama Qamata shines at Congo premiere of impactful boxing drama

South African actress and producer Ama Qamata took centre stage in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the powerful African drama Fight Like a Girl premiered in a landmark moment for regional cinema.

The film debuted during special premiere events held on March 7 and 8 in Kinshasa, bringing together government officials, cultural figures, filmmakers, and members of the local community to celebrate a story deeply rooted in Congolese resilience and female empowerment.

The screenings coincided with International Women’s Day and formed part of a broader initiative led by the first lady of the DRC aimed at helping eradicate gender-based violence in the country.

Government ministers and senior state representatives attended the premiere, demonstrating the importance of the film’s message of hope, healing, and empowerment.

In Fight Like a Girl, Qamata stars alongside veteran actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim in a gripping story about a young Congolese woman who escapes forced labour in an illegal mineral mine and rebuilds her life through boxing.

Her character finds healing and purpose after joining an all-women’s boxing club in the eastern city of Goma, guided by a determined coach played by Kae-Kazim.

Hope and transformation

Speaking during the premiere, Qamata reflected on the emotional impact of filming in Congo and the powerful story behind the project.

“Filming Fight Like a Girl in Congo was one of the most powerful experiences of my career,” she said.

“This story is about resilience, courage, and the strength of women who refuse to be defined by their circumstances.

“I hope audiences see the beauty, strength, and spirit of the Congolese people through this film.”

Kae-Kazim also emphasised the deeper meaning behind the story.

“This film is about hope and transformation. The journey these women go through shows how sport can rebuild confidence and restore dignity.

“Being able to tell this story in Congo, surrounded by the communities that inspired it, made it even more meaningful,” he said.

The film was written and directed by Matthew Leutwyler and is inspired by a real-life women’s boxing club in the region that filmmakers have been documenting for more than five years.

Several members of the club appear in supporting roles, adding authenticity and emotional depth to the production.

Celebration of women’s resilience

The cast also includes Malaika Uwamahoro, Kennedy Mazimpaka, and Arthur Nkusi, while Congolese boxing champion Clarck Ntambwe makes her acting debut.

The project is produced by Anton Laines and Leutwyler through their production company KG28Media, alongside producer Yvette Davis Gayle and executive producer Colin Gayle through Africa Creative Agency.

Among the executive producers is Congolese basketball star Serge Ibaka, who won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, alongside his production partner Jordi Vilà Sánchez through their company Ouenzé Entertainment.

The premiere weekend in Kinshasa was more than just a film screening; it was a celebration of the resilience of Congolese women and communities.

With strong regional support and a powerful story at its core, Fight Like a Girl aims to shine a global spotlight on the transformative impact of sport, courage, and the determination to reclaim one’s future.

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