Amateur side pays tribute to Alton Meiring following his death

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player Alton Meiring has died at the age of 48. Meiring who has played for several teams such as Moroka Swallows, Jomo Cosmos, Golden Arrows and Hellenic, in his career won two Bafana Bafana caps.

Meiring who retired over a decade ago continued to play a role in football, working with a few clubs as a youth coach. The soccer legend was allegedly stabbed over the weekend.

The news of the death of Meiring was announced on Sunday by iDiski Times and amateur football club Luso Africa FC.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Coach Alton Meiring, Lusa Africa, where he has helped out as a coach.

“He has been a big supporter of our club and has helped out multiple teams over the last few seasons, from juniors to seniors and even our ladies’ team. We are so grateful for his knowledge and assistance. Please keep his family in your prayers,” reads the statement.

The Cape Town born star in 1996 joined Hellenic, where he scored three goals in 10 appearances. In 1997 he went on to play for Cape Town Spurs, scoring 17 goals in 51 appearances.

In the year 1999 he joined Mother City, where he scored seven goals in 18 appearances. Thereafter in the year 2000 he signed with Mamelodi Sundowns, where he scored two goals in 10 appearances. In 2001 he was then transferred to AmaZulu, and he scored eight goals in 16 appearances and the following year he later joined Manning Rangers, scoring 23 goals in 69 appearances.

