American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowns at Costa Rican beach

American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the iconic sitcom The Cosby Show, has died.

Costa Rican authorities have confirmed that the actor, aged 54, drowned on Sunday at Cocles Beach.

According to a police statement, an adult male [Warner] died of drowning asphyxiation after being swept away by a strong current.

“Bystanders assisted the victim, but Red Cross lifeguards pronounced him dead at the scene,” according to a statement.

Warner’s body was transferred to a mortuary for further examination.

Warner, an Emmy-nominated actor, portrayed the endearing Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of The Cosby Show (1984-1992), a groundbreaking series about a middle-class African-American family in New York.

The show, inspired by Bill Cosby’s stand-up comedy, was a cultural touchstone, praised for its positive depiction of black family life.

However, allegations of sexual assault against Cosby have marred its legacy.

“Malcolm brought warmth and authenticity to Theo, making him a character millions connected with,” former co-star Phylicia Rashad said in a statement, highlighting that his loss is devastating.

Fans, friends mourn Warner’s death

Beyond The Cosby Show, Warner starred in Malcolm & Eddie and Reed Between the Lines, showcasing his versatility.

Fans and colleagues mourned his passing on social media.

Warner’s contributions to television remain significant, despite the controversies surrounding The Cosby Show.

American businessman and former basketball player Magic Johnson took to social media platform X to pay his respects.

“Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit The Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident,” wrote Johnson.

“Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life, and business.

“He will truly be missed. Cookie and I are praying for his family and close friends during this difficult time.”

