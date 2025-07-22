Andile Mtambo’s small role in ‘Uzalo’ hands him massive award

Former Uzalo actor Andile Zamokuhle Mtambo emerged as a standout at the 12th Annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards on July 19 at the Durban ICC.

Mtambo, who is originally from KwaGhubuza village in Port Shepstone, won Best Newcomer Actor and Best Supporting Actor TV for his role as Mselomanzi on Uzalo Season 10.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mtambo reflected on the significance of his supporting role.

“I have been to so many productions and have appeared briefly on some, such as Imbewu: The Seed, The Wife, Umkhokha: The Curse, and Queendom, but I was not recognised. This comes to show that a small role is never just small; it is a chance to tell a story that resonates,” he said.

“On Uzalo, I gave my all, knowing every scene was an opportunity to connect with viewers. These awards show that even brief moments on screen can make a huge difference.”

Performance captivated audiences

His performance as an extortionist on the SABC 1 daily drama captivated audiences and judges, earning him accolades in the competitive field.

The Sabela Awards, hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, celebrate the province’s contributions to South Africa’s film and television industry. Mtambo’s success highlights his potential as a rising star.

“When I got the role, I saw it as a canvas to create something memorable. Small roles are like seeds; you nurture them, and they grow into something impactful. This win is for every aspiring actor starting small but dreaming big.”

Mtambo’s heartfelt acceptance speech moved the audience as he dedicated his awards to his family, friends, and the Uzalo team.

“This is just the beginning,” he said, his voice filled with gratitude. “I am here to tell stories that matter, one role at a time.”

