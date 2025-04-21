Anele Mdoda ties the knot in vibrant traditional ceremony

In a stunning traditional ceremony on April 20, media personality and radio and television host Anele Mdoda exchanged vows with Bonelela Buzza James, formally starting a new chapter in her life. In a ceremony that exuded love and tradition, the 947 host, who is well-known for her contagious enthusiasm and witty remarks, reportedly wed James, a Xhosa prince and renowned attorney from the AbaThembu tribe. The wedding, according to people close to the couple, was held in a beautiful location, with Mdoda looking stunning in traditional clothing with elaborate beadwork and James matching her in regal Xhosa regalia. Fusion of tradition and modern elegance Guests characterised the event as "a joyful fusion of tradition and modern elegance", celebrating culture, family, and unity. Despite romance rumours surfacing in November 2024, Mdoda, a proud mother to her son Alakhe, has kept her relationship with James relatively private. Her sparkling diamond ring, which was first seen at a red carpet event in March, did, however, hint at the upcoming wedding. Fans went into a frenzy when Mdoda playfully confirmed her marital status on content creator Lasizwe Dambuza's YouTube show Awkward Dates, saying: "Because I am married." According to sources, James and Alakhe have already developed a close relationship that strengthens the couple's already solid foundation. Embracing cultural heritage The wedding has been celebrated on various platforms, with posts on X showcasing the lively energy of the ceremony and the couple's chemistry. Fans applauded Mdoda for joyfully embracing her cultural heritage. \u201cAnele deserves this love story,\u201d one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many. The wedding comes after Zozibini Tunzi, a former Miss Universe, recently got married in a beautiful wedding in the Western Cape. Friends, relatives, and business associates attended her wedding to Luthando Mluleki Bolowana. Anele Mdoda, actress Nomzamo Mbatha, TV producer and actor Connie Ferguson, former Miss SA Basetsana, and her husband Romeo Kumalo were among the celebrities who attended the wedding. Also Read:\u00a0Thembisa and Anele Mdoda's father weds Anele Mdoda shares how she empowered her personal assistant Ex-Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi awes nation with wedding pics Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content