Television presenter and musician Anele Zondo has bagged herself a new reality show Anele Zondo: The Glow Up, which follows her life as Anele \u201cNey The Bae\u201d Zondo. Zondo will take her followers and fans on her journey as she embarks on the exhilarating journey of motherhood. The series navigates the delicate balance between Zondo\u2019s thriving career and the joys and challenges of being a new mom. Viewers in for a treat Viewers will be inspired by her journey as she transforms challenges into triumphs. As she\u00a0 proves that success is not just about career milestones, but also about the love and resilience that shape her story. For 13 weeks, the show will cover topics about her music taking off. Her business and entrepreneurship, personal growth, relationships, motherhood and family dynamics. Speaking about the reality show, Zondo said it is an intimate inside look of her life and who she is. \u201cIt is a deep dive into my goals, how I go about achieving them, and the pillars that keep me grounded. If I had to formalise it, I would say it is about truly getting to know Anele Zondo. Not just as an artist, but as a mother, daughter, sister, and friend,\u201d said Zondo. Life behind the finished product \u201cIt is about understanding my energy as a person and how I navigate the complexities of life. People often see the polished end product. The pretty pictures and the moments on screen. But they rarely see what it actually takes to be in my shoes. This show allows viewers to join me on that journey, as I glow through it.\u201d Ofentse Thinane, Channel Head of SABC1, said the SABC1 strategy has always connected audiences to South African stars and shared realities. \u201cReality shows showcase parts of the personalities not seen in the public eye. Anele Zondo - The Glow will be following in a successful line of reality shows having broadcast on the channel. From Zahara, broadcast in 2023, followed by Vusi Nova - Unprovoked in 2024. We welcome back Anele Zondo onto the channel and hope audiences enjoy the journey.\u201d Anele Zondo \u2013 The Glow Up will air on Saturdays at 8pm, starting on April 5 2025. Also Read:\u00a0Actress Anele Zondo on her shock pregnancy and her music Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0