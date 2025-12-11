Angel Ndlela spills the tea on Dr C and ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa’

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa has been the talk of the continent since dropping on Showmax two weeks ago.

The power-packed cast brings together some of Africa’s biggest Housewives: Durban favourites Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson; Housewives Joburg’s iconic duo Christall Kay and Evodia Mogase; Nairobi’s sophisticated Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu; and Nigeria’s fiery Princess Jecoco (Abuja) and Mariam Timmer (Lagos).

But while the cross-continental mix promised fireworks, Ndlela says one Housewife surprised her the most. And that was Nairobi’s Dr Catherine Masitsa, popularly known as Dr C.

When asked who was most different on-screen versus off-screen, she didn’t hesitate.

Biggest surprise discovery

“Dr C. She is much nicer and more mature off-screen. I don’t know what happens when the cameras go on.”

It’s a comment that adds a new layer to the already vibrant fan conversations around Dr C’s sharp tongue, strong presence and confrontational edges on the show.

According to Ndlela, what viewers see is only one side. The real Dr C is softer, calmer and far more grounded.

Ndlela recalls the moment she got the call to join Ultimate Girls Trip as nothing short of divine.

“I was on a flight from Polokwane to Durban when the call came in. I was so shocked at how God’s grace can locate you. And …I cried because I’m one of the cast members constantly doubted in terms of ‘belonging’… This was the stamp that I belong in the Housewives world.”

The trip itself? “Absolutely amazing,” she mentions a reset she didn’t know she needed.

Formed new connections

She connected quickly with Jojo, strengthening what she describes as a real sisterhood. And she found herself drawn to the flamboyant Jecoco, whose energy she adored. But her guard was never fully down, not even during her fight with Jojo.

“Not really. I’m always ready for anything with anyone. Life and this show have taught me to always be aware.”

Ndlela hints at one of the most intense moments being filmed at Christ the Redeemer. “There was a shift in me that changed my life forever, I kid you not.”

She won’t reveal whether the show’s conflicts carried over into real life, only teasing that fans will ‘be surprised’.

Despite being one of the youngest in the franchise, she says the show has sharpened her resilience.

“It taught me how strong, resilient and funny I am. And that when you don’t conform to the box people want to confine you in, they resort to cruelty. But I can take it.”

She admits there are moments she wishes she could redo, but none she regrets enough to dim her fire.

More drama, more surprises in store

Off-camera, she says Christall Kay is unexpectedly hilarious, even if sometimes annoying.

Ndlela promises viewers more drama, more surprises and more revelations. Especially around some cast members’ on-screen personas versus their real-life selves.

“People should continue watching because it gets even juicier. This is hands-down the best show to ever come out of Africa.”

