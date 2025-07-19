Angus Gibson gets nod for Lifetime Achievement Award

The Durban International Conference Centre was ablaze with talent and celebration at the 12th Annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film & Television Awards on Saturday. It was a night dedicated to honouring Africa’s finest storytellers under the theme “Africa’s Giants of Storytelling: From Piers to Pages.”

The pinnacle of the evening was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to legendary South African filmmaker Angus Gibson, whose decades-long career has profoundly shaped the nation’s cinematic landscape.

Gibson, renowned for his groundbreaking work on iconic productions like Yizo Yizo, Isibaya, and Shaka iLembe, was celebrated for his authentic and uncompromising storytelling.

Accepting the honour, Gibson reflected: “As Bomb, whenever we tell a story, we want the characters that we depict to recognise themselves. For the last 12 years, with both Isibaya and Shaka iLembe, we have been immersed in a Zulu world, so it is from the KZN audience that we most want approval. This award is an affirmation that makes me very happy.”

His words underscored his deep connection to KwaZulu-Natal and its people, whose stories he has brought to life with remarkable authenticity.

A myriad categories

The awards, hosted by Umkhokha: The Curse stars Nay Maps and Hope Mbhele, celebrated excellence across 25 competitive categories. Disaster Holiday, produced by Rethabile Ramaphakela, dominated with four wins, including Best Pan African Film and Best Feature Film, showcasing KZN’s stunning landscapes.

Television accolades went to Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo (Best Actor, Scandal) and Nqobile Magwaza (Best Actress, Smoke and Mirrors), while Ntando Mncube (Themba) and Sibongiseni Shezi (Umjolo: The Gone Girl) claimed top film acting honors.

Rising stars like Andile Zamokuhle Mtambo (Uzalo) and Dineo Nxumalo (Sent) also shone, with wins in supporting and newcomer categories, respectively.

Jackie Motsepe, Chief Operations Officer at the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, praised the event’s impact: “This night affirmed the power of African storytelling. From newcomers to legends like Angus Gibson, our creatives are shaping culture and inspiring futures. KZN is emerging as a strong player on the African and global film map.”

The red carpet dazzled with bold, heritage-inspired fashion, amplified by Khaya Dladla’s vibrant interviews. Held during KZN’s Film Month alongside the Durban International Film Festival and Durban FilmMart, the awards underscored the province’s growing influence in global cinema.