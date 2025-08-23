‘Annual Feather Awards service providers have not been paid for last year’s event’

The service providers for the flamboyant annual Feather Awards have not been paid for last year’s event, which was hosted on November 7 at The Sheds in Johannesburg.

Sunday World understands that this is due to financial constraints for funding from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation (DSACR).

This year, the Feather Awards turns 17 years old — a huge milestone for the brand.

The awards were founded by social entrepreneur, human rights & LGBTQI+ activist, and creative, Thami “Thami Dish” Kotlolo.

For years, the Feather Awards have been a beacon of hope for many people in the queer community to be heard, seen, and recognised. However, every year they have scrambled to pay for the pretentious queer event.

Queer community gig denied support

This year is no different as they plan how they will pay their bills.

Things have somewhat become worse, as service providers from last year’s event have still not been paid.

It takes a great idea, venue, sound, hospitality, and a massive team to put together the awards.

A source who is on the list of unpaid service providers said they have been promised payment since last December.

“We have not been paid. Thami said they are waiting for funding from the department,” he said.

“It has been a struggle to get a clear date. But we have remained loyal to the cause. And we are hopeful that the funds will come, because some people lost their cars due to this.”

Fears that awards may not happen

The source predicted that there is a chance the awards might not see the light of day due to this issue.

Kotlolo confirmed to Sunday World that the service providers have indeed not been paid. But he rubbished claims that the Feathers Awards might not return this year.

“Oh no, honey, the Feathers are happening — come what may. They will be back on November 15,” he said.

“Even if it’s crowd-funded, the gays will make sure the awards go ahead.”

Kotlolo said they work tirelessly for the government and the sector to be inclusive.

Organiser says awards are on

“Yes, it is true, we have not paid our service providers. We are still waiting for funding from the Gauteng provincial Arts and Culture,” Kotlolo said.

“Last year, we worked with the deaf and blind, and they have not been serviced, and this is heart-breaking. When you don’t pay me and I don’t pay all those people — what are you saying? We are not going to stop including our people or stop working with them.”

Almost every year, they deal with similar financial challenges.

“There is no budget for queer people. The show must go on.”

Kotlolo once sold his house to fund the awards from his pocket.

Government’s payment delays to blame

“I sold my house to make sure the awards happen,” he said. “I lived with a friend for some time, and after the main event, I was able to recoup the costs.

“In all 17 years, feathers, I’ve always made things look cute from the outside, knowing very well it’s tough.”

He added that the issue is with the provincial arts and culture.

“I have greatly inconvenienced people whom I owe. Service providers need to be paid,” Kotlolo added.

“They serve us and do it out of good faith; they support the community.”

He adds that the queer community needs to be taken seriously.

Blames Arts & Culture for ‘homophobia’

“The relationship the community has with the private sector is systematic homophobia. They never have a budget to support queer people,” Kotlolo said.

“We always have to push and pull. This has always been a challenge, a lack of funding.”

Gauteng DSACR Director Tumi Taunyane and her deputy, Shane Maja, were asked for comment. They had not responded at the time of publishing.

