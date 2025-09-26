Another legal victory for Lebo M and Till Dawn Entertainment

The Lion King hitmaker Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has scored yet another emphatic legal victory. This time against Sibo Mhlungu and IMG, who were backed by media personality Anele Mdoda and businessman Vukile Anele Zondi.

The group had rushed to court with an urgent interdict, trying to stop Lebo M and his powerhouse company Till Dawn Entertainment from allegedly making or publishing “defamatory” statements said to have popped up on popular gossip platform Maphepha Ndaba.

But in true Lebo M fashion, the internationally acclaimed producer did not blink. Despite the matter being thrown at him at the last minute, his legal team came fully loaded. What was meant to be a showdown ended in disappointment for his opponents, after the court dismissed the application with costs.

Victory for all creatives

The judgment, which was handed down on Thursday after a postponement from September 22 – means Lebo M not only walks away the winner, but also with his pockets protected.

Speaking after the ruling, an elated Lebo M told Sunday World:

“This victory is not just for me, it is for the truth, the law, and for every creative who refuses to be silenced. Till Dawn Entertainment will always rise above attempts to undermine our name, and we remain focused on our mission: creating, building, and inspiring.”

The legal win comes hot on the heels of a sold-out show and just as Lebo M jets off to Europe for a three-month tour with his long-time collaborator Hans Zimmer.

From courtrooms to concert halls, The Lion King legend continues to prove that his roar is as loud as ever in music, in business, and in the fight to protect his legacy.

