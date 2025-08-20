Are wedding bells ringing for Thato Montse and her lover who’s 20 years her senior?

Former Real Housewives of Cape Town star Thato Montse and partner are talking marriage and building a family.

The entrepreneur and wine connoisseur relocated to Ireland in 2022 after causing havoc in the reality show. Montse became one of the most popular contestants with her no-holds-barred attitude.

“This is me, young, rich, and fabulous. I always remain true to myself.”

Montse is not sure if she would do reality TV again after receiving some backlash for her bluntness.

“I have been asked to be on several reality shows after that, but I turned them down. Maybe one day, I will consider being on a reality show again.”

Love and Marriage

After breaking things off with her fiancé, she found love in the arms of Michael Curry.

Curry is a construction firm owner who is almost two decades her senior.

“I won’t reveal my age, but he is almost two decades older. Age is just a number.”

It was love at first sight for him.

“He is besotted over me; he loves me more than anything,” Montse said.

“He has been talking about marriage and us being a family. But when the time is right, it will happen.”

A gift for mom

The winemaker and owner of Thato Wines also recently bought her mom a house in Lesotho.

“I bought the house cash. It feels good, and I have a sense of accomplishment. My parents are retired business owners. I built the house for my mom’s 71st birthday, as a gift.”

Montse has come a long way since arriving in South Africa from Lesotho in her late teens. She’s always cherished the dream of having her own wine label. The ambitious go-getter studied both marketing and wine-making in order to achieve her dream. Before tasting success, Ms Montse had to re-write matric, fund her studies and then learn about wine. During her studies at the University of Stellenbosch and The Cape Wine Academy, Thato initially mastered small-scale production. She has a very DIY, hands-on approach to the science and is always keen to learn more. And now she is preparing for the next chapter in her life: marriage.