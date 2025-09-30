Arthur Mafokate slams critics of Living with Legends Concert line-up

Arthur “King of Kwaito” Mofokate has hit back at critics of his Living with Legends Concert 3rd edition, following a backlash over the event’s line-up.

On September 29, Sunday World reported that social media users had slammed the concert, arguing that the artists chosen did not live up to the “legends” label implied by the event’s title.

In response, Mofokate defended the selection, insisting that the line-up strikes a balance between heritage icons and contemporary performers.

“We are aware of public commentary around the use of the word ‘legends’, and we welcome constructive dialogue,” Mofokate said.

“The line-up reflects a balance of heritage performers, established names, and current chart-topping artists. The aim is to create a Generations United experience that brings together different eras of South African music and performance.

In a word

“We’re using the word, ‘legend’ to honour not only long-standing icons but also artists who are shaping the present and inspiring future generations,” he explained.

He further clarified that A Night With Legends is part of a larger cultural movement. While the concert line-up features both legends and today’s leading voices, the Legends Awards initiative specifically recognizes lifetime contributions across multiple fields.

“Artists were chosen by the organising team in consultation with partners, based on relevance, influence, and their ability to contribute to the concert’s theme of ‘Generations United.’

“Several artists have confirmed and expressed excitement about their involvement. Official announcements and social media posts are being coordinated as part of the rollout,” Mofokate said.

He also stressed that the event’s messaging is being strengthened to make a clearer distinction between heritage legends and current stars performing in tribute.

Mofokate revealed plans to engage both the public and industry stakeholders in shaping future editions.

“The public nomination process for the Legends Awards is already one mechanism. Beyond that, we are opening more channels of engagement with industry stakeholders. Future events will include clearer communication of selection criteria and earlier stakeholder involvement to avoid misunderstandings,” he concluded.

Since its inception, the Living with Legends Concert has aimed to celebrate South Africa’s rich musical heritage while bridging the gap between established icons and emerging artists. Mofokate, a pioneering figure in the Kwaito genre, has consistently positioned the concert as a platform to honour legacy and inspire the next generation of performers.

Despite its popularity, the event has come under scrutiny over artist selection, prompting this renewed effort at transparency and public engagement.