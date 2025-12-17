Artists benefiting from Shebeshxt’s gigs face bleak festive as he’s denied bail

Controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt has been denied bail and will remain behind bars after the court ruled that his release would not be in the interests of justice.

The artist, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, has been in custody since his arrest in November.

He is facing several serious charges, including three counts of attempted murder, assault, and alleged possession of an illegal firearm.

The state opposed his bail application, arguing that the charges were severe and that releasing him could pose a risk to public safety and the administration of justice.

Court’s ruling criticised

In its ruling, the court found that Shebeshxt had failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances that would justify his release on bail.

The court’s ruling has drawn criticism from sections of the entertainment industry.

The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) said the outcome and its timing had negatively affected artists and promoters benefiting from Shebeshxt’s value chain.

LAM chairperson Mphoza Mashabela said the ruling had financial consequences beyond the accused.

“As LAM, we are very disappointed with the outcome, especially the timing, which was bad. Shebe lost money, and promoters also lost money. This situation is bad for the entertainment industry,” Mashabela said.

Case postponed to February 18

Shebeshxt, a polarising figure in South Africa’s music scene, has enjoyed massive popularity through viral hits and energetic performances but has frequently courted controversy due to repeated run-ins with the law.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the court’s decision, saying it affirmed the principle that serious violent crimes must be dealt with decisively.

NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the State had successfully demonstrated that the accused’s release would not be in the interests of justice.

“The court correctly found that the accused failed to show exceptional circumstances as required in Schedule 6 matters. The State presented evidence indicating a likelihood of further offenses and that releasing the accused would undermine the criminal justice system,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

She added that the NPA remains committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victims.

“We will continue to oppose bail in serious violent crime matters and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable through the courts,” she said.

The matter has been postponed to February 18, 2026, and Shebeshxt will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

The well-known musician was nabbed during an intelligence-driven operation in November in the upscale suburb of Bendor, outside of Polokwane.

The arrest was made during a joint operation between the provincial investigation unit and the provincial tracking team, following a warrant issued in connection with two counts of attempted murder registered at Westernburg SAPS (South African Police Service).

