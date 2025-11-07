Mpho Tshabalala, widow of the late kwaito legend Mandoza, has announced major plans to celebrate 25 years of Nkalakatha, the iconic anthem that continues to echo across stadiums, dance floors and street corners more than two decades after its release. Speaking at the reveal, Tshabalala shared that the milestone will be honoured through both fashion and music, in partnership with sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif \u2013 the same brand that supported Mandoza throughout his career life. \u201cWe\u2019ve always had a relationship with Le Coq. They were with Mandoza from the beginning. and they have stayed with the family for nine years since his passing,\u201d she said. The man, the message, the movement \u201cThis year, as Nkalakatha turns 25, I said I want to dream big. Not just a T-shirt, a full collection inspired by the man, the message and the movement.\u201d The limited edition Nkalakatha 25 Collection will drop on December 7 2025 in all Le Coq Sportif stores. Mpho said fans should \u201ckeep checking in-store\u201d because the pieces will be limited. And once sold out, they won\u2019t return. The celebrations will culminate in the first annual Nkalakatha Festival on December 20 2025 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. At the heart of the event is the Nkalakatha Village, an immersive space filled with South African cuisine, art, storytelling, exclusive merchandise, and interactive brand experiences. The festival marks the beginning of an annual movement. One that merges music, culture, and social impact under the spirit of unity. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Nkalakatha Bursary Fund, empowering young South Africans through education and opportunity. Song represents unity The festival, which is set to be a movement of unity, will feature 25 artists across multiple genres. \u201cPeople think Nkalakatha is only about kwaito, but it was always about unity,\u201d Mpho explained. \u201cWe are honouring the legends who are still with us. But we are also bringing in amapiano, hip hop, maskandi and even rock. This is a passing of the baton. We are saying to the new generation: \u2018take this legacy forward\u2019.\u201d Mandoza\u2019s sons, Tokollo and Tumelo, who are already performing as artists, will lead a special tribute segment. Iconic song to be reimagined The tribute will see Nkalakatha reimagined in multiple styles: Orchestra version Amapiano remix Maskandi rendition Gospel performance \u201cNkalakatha was not just a song, it was an anthem,\u201d Mpho said with pride. \u201cAnd now it will live again, differently, beautifully, loudly.\u201d Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content