Ashley Olge, Sweet Guluva’s paternity dispute heads for legal showdown

The explosive paternity dispute between influencer Ashley Ogle and media personality Akhonamathemba Zwane, popularly known as Sweet Guluva, has taken a dramatic legal turn after both parties released sharply conflicting public statements.

What began as social media speculation has now escalated into a full-blown war, with lawyers stepping in and a DNA test likely to reveal the truth.

Some fans have speculated that the child could be linked to her former flame and fellow housemate, Sweet Guluva, though neither he nor Ogle has publicly confirmed this. A couple of months ago, before she announced she gave birth, Ogle addressed her breakup with Guluva. Their relationship began inside the Big Brother house during the fifth season and became one of the season’s most talked-about romances. The couple attempted to continue their relationship outside the house, but it eventually ended. Speaking on the YouTube show Drink or Tell The Truth hosted by Lasizwe Dambuza, Ogle made it clear that the split was not her decision. Guluva ended the relationship, leaving her with no choice but to accept it, she revealed.

She also spoke about the difference between the man she fell for on reality TV and the person behind the scenes, admitting that while she loved Sweet Guluva, she struggled to connect with the real person outside the Big Brother house Access to the baby

In a statement issued by his team this week, Sweet Guluva hit back at claims that he has neglected his parental duties, insisting he has been trying since early 2025 to resolve the matter privately.

The statement alleges that he requested to meet the child and for both families to formally engage in discussions in line with Zulu cultural processes.

“To date, Sweet Guluva has neither met nor seen the child in person,” the statement reads, blaming Ogle for refusing him access to the child.

His team added that he cannot confirm nor deny paternity until a DNA test is conducted and that all attempts to handle the matter behind closed doors have been documented and submitted to his legal representatives.

But Ogle tells a very different story. In her bombshell statement, she claims Guluva made no effort to be part of her pregnancy and only contacted her after the baby was born to ask if he had been registered on the birth certificate.

She also alleges she endured months of public humiliation, voice notes questioning her pregnancy, defamatory remarks, and discussions about her mental health in family gatherings

“I have gone to hell and back throughout my pregnancy,” she said.

Ogle refuted the cultural argument, asserting that the lack of proper procedures disrespected her parents.

Court-ordered DNA test

Social media detectives previously linked Sweet Guluva to the baby after a viral clip in which Ogle repeatedly responded Jwaang (how) when asked about the father’s identity, the same word the star used in his TikTok content.

Guluva’s team now argues that this created a false public narrative that he is the father.

Both sides have confirmed that their lawyers will now handle all communication, indicating that the next chapter will likely unfold in court.

If the matter proceeds legally, a court-ordered DNA test could determine whether Sweet Guluva is the biological father, as well as parental rights, responsibilities, and access to the child.

The saga has split social media, with some praising Sweet Guluva for wanting to do the right thing, while others have rallied behind Ogle, saying pregnancy and postpartum are already vulnerable periods without public scrutiny.

