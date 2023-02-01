Award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King bows out of ‘DiepCity’

Award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King has bowed out of DiepCity, the Mzansi Magic telenovela that is produced by Black Brain.

King played the role of Thandiwe Jele, known in the telenovela as MaShenge, who sadly had a tragic ending.

Writing on social media, King thanked her on-screen family and Black Brain Productions for the opportunity to feature in the hit telenovela.

“I say goodbye to yet another amazing woman, Thandie Jele aka MaShenge. It has been an honor to be a vessel to such a powerful character, and I hope she was able to teach through her story,” she wrote.

In August 2021, King opened up on social media about an injury that left her incapacitated for months, and shared her healing journey.

