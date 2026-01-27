Ayanda Daweti steps into new territory as Xolani Mabandla on 'Inimba'.

Ayanda Daweti is no stranger to South African television audiences, but his arrival on Inimba signals a deliberate shift, one that sees the actor stepping out of familiar territory and into a character shaped by movement, contradiction and quiet emotional depth.

Daweti joins the popular telenovela as Xolani Mabandla. He is a long-absent son returning home with a different rhythm, a different language, and a lived experience that immediately sets him apart.

Playing disruptive character

Speaking to Sunday World, Daweti said Xolani is what isiXhosa speakers would call “iTshipha laseKapa”, a Cape Town–influenced character whose presence alone hints at disruption.

“Viewers can expect a different energy. He’s a son of the Mabandlas who’s been away for quite some time.”

Xolani’s identity is layered, township fused with village roots. While he grew up in the village, much of his conduct, worldview and expression is shaped by the city life of Cape Town.

That duality is something Daweti leaned into heavily while developing the role. He even enlisted friends from Khayelitsha to help him master the nuances of Cape Town isiXhosa.

“The Xhosa spoken in Cape Town is quite different from the one spoken in the Eastern Cape,” he explains. “I even have voice notes on my WhatsApp asking friends to just yap.”

Tribute to late friend

Those voice notes now carry deeper meaning. Daweti pauses to acknowledge the late Bravo Le Roux, a close rapper friend from Khayelitsha. Le Roux, who passed away last week (January 22) in Switzerland, assisted him with the lingo.

“I still have his voice notes. He really nailed the Kapa lingo,” Daweti says, offering condolences to the Peter family in Khayelitsha. Le Roux’s real name was Sinesipho Peter.

From the moment Daweti received the brief for Xolani Mabandla, he knew the role would require him to stretch beyond his comfort zone.

“With the brief I got, I knew I would have to step out of my comfort zone. Out of my behavioural patterns, gestures, and even the language,” he says. “It’s nothing close to what I’ve played before.”

That challenge is precisely what drew him in.

“Being challenged as an actor is the most fascinating thing because it comes with growth. The storyline is fascinating, and I just can’t wait to dive in.”

Taking on different roles

For years, Daweti has been associated with morally upright, dependable characters. The kind audiences instinctively trust. Now, he’s intentionally leaning into more complex, morally grey territory.

“I’m saying yes to the not-so-good guys,” he says with a smile. “I’ve been playing Mr Goody-Two-Shoes for some time now. It’s time for the audience to see a different side of me as a performer.”

Despite Xolani’s edge and mystery, Daweti is careful to point out that the character’s emotional compass is deeply rooted in family.

“Xolani cares. He’s family-orientated. He’s a mother’s boy,” he says. “Anything he does, at the back of his mind he’s cognisant of his mother’s feelings.”

Family and survival form the backbone of Xolani’s arc. These are themes that resonate strongly within Inimba’s broader narrative. And also with real-life South African households navigating generational tension, silence and expectation.

Message to viewers

One of the messages Daweti hopes lands with viewers is particularly pointed:

“Don’t judge your kids. Get closer and befriend them as parents. Kids are going through a lot in silence.”

Joining an already established cast can be daunting. But Daweti describes his experience on Inimba as seamless.

“The cast and crew are so warm and welcoming,” he says. “It wasn’t a challenge fitting in; real recognises real.”

He quickly reconnected with familiar faces, including Luzuko Nqetho and Nasiphi Ntabeni. And he shared a special reunion with Tina Jaxa, who previously played his mother on two seasons of Netflix’s How to Ruin Love.

The youthful energy on set has also been invigorating.

“The cast are predominantly young people. Everyone is on the same agenda, to push the show to the top.”

Daweti remains tight-lipped about what Xolani may threaten or disrupt. “I can’t give away the sauce,” he laughs. “Early audience reaction has been encouraging.

More riveting stuff in store for viewers

“With the first appearance, social media seems welcoming,” he says. “But they say he’s coming with gossip.”

At his core, Daweti hopes viewers see Xolani for what he is. “Just a young adult trying to figure it out.”

And when the dust settles?

“I hope they remember his love for his family and his accountability.”

As for Daweti himself, the role has reinforced the importance of versatility and honesty in his craft. These are qualities he continues to refine with each new chapter.

