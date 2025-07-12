Ayanda Makuzeni opens up on, fame, gender transformation journey

Ayanda Makuzeni, a former presenter on the popular children’s show Hectic Nine9, has opened up about her journey of self-discovery and authenticity, reflecting on her ground-breaking role as an openly queer presenter and her ongoing transition as a transgender woman.

The Cape Town-born star told Sunday World that she initially doubted whether she could be herself on screen, as her unique journey began unexpectedly.

Discovered by the show’s producers while working at a restaurant, she captivated them with her distinctive voice and style.

Worried about her sexuality

“They simply fell in love with my voice and style. So from there, I knew I could be myself because they took me as I was,” she said.

At the time, Makuzeni was doubtful about joining the show. She had not seen openly queer individuals in similar roles.

“I had not seen a gay presenter, so I was afraid of the backlash,” she admitted.

However, her fears were unfounded, as audiences embraced her authenticity.

“Little did I know, people loved seeing me,” she added.

She credits her supportive family for helping her navigate challenges.

Family support

“I come from a family that is so understanding. My dad was so accepting of my sexuality because they noticed it from when I was young,” she said.

Her father even defended her at local taverns when she was faced with criticism.

Despite her family’s acceptance, Makuzeni faced cultural expectations. These included undergoing initiation in the isiXhosa tradition to “become a man”.

“My dad made it clear that if I didn’t go, my younger brother would be considered the head of the house because he would’ve gone to initiation school,” she explained.

As a presenter on a children’s show, Makuzeni felt the weight of public expectations. But she was careful not to label herself a role model.

“I never said I was a role model because then I’d be expected to live by a certain standard,” she explained.

Role model label

“I lived my life, but I was cautious because we were seen as kids’ presenters. I made sure I was representing every kid who was not represented.”

Years after leaving Hectic Nine9, Makuzeni continues to receive recognition and gratitude from the queer community for her visibility.

“But I have been struggling to get a job because of that gig. A lot of producers struggle to understand that we grow and we want more mature shows,” Makuzeni added.

Now on her journey to becoming a transgender woman, Makuzeni advocates for education over confrontation within the queer community.

“As a transgender woman, it is my responsibility to teach. Because not everyone will know your pronouns; some will call you brother because of how they see you. And it is not correct to label queer people with any kind of labels unless they inform you otherwise,” she said.

“It is our responsibility to teach instead of attack.”

