Ayanda Ntanzi leaves record label to focus on his production firm

Gospel sensation and legal eagle Ayanda Ntanzi has left Koko Records to start his own record label, Royal Priest Productions, which was registered in 2017.

Ntanzi and Koko Records both shared a statement announcing the news on Facebook and Instagram over the weekend.

The statement makes no mention of Ntanzi’s reasons for leaving Koko Records.

Ntanzi began his official music career in 2014 before signing with Koko Records, which is owned by Nqubeko and his wife, Ntokozo Mbatha.

Ntanzi, who has been with Koko Records since 2015, has seen his brand grow since being featured in the gospel group Spirit of Praise’s hit songs, Moy’Oyingcwele and Nasempini.

Companies to collaborate

“As the Koko Records family, we are excited to formally announce that our very own Ayanda Ntanzi has since accepted a huge yet exciting challenge to be the boss of his own record label, the Royal Priest Productions,” reads the statement.

“Ayanda joined Koko Records in 2015, and since then, he has been and continues to be a blessing to many of us through his amazing ministry.

“Ayanda will, however, not be completely lost to Koko Records, as Royal Priest Productions will continue to work collaboratively with Koko Records at various segments of the music value chain.”

Koko Records thanked Ntanzi for his immense contribution to the record label.

“We take this opportunity to thank Ayanda for his immense contribution to the Koko Records family over the years and wish him the best for the new, yet exciting, challenge ahead,” according to the statement.

Fans are happy for the gospel star

The announcement pleased Ntanzi’s fans, who congratulated him in turn.

Nkululeko Junior Shezi said: “All the best in your new endeavour, Mr Ntanzi. It is beautif