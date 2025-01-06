Baba Mthethwa claims his former wife Kgomotso wants him dead  

Popular SuperSport commentator Baba Mthethwa and his ex-wife Kgomotso Koosimile are at each other’s throats again – with the television celeb claiming she has hired hitmen to take him out while she accuses him of failing to settle a R1-million debt to her.

The sportscaster, known for his trademark punchline “Ho thaaaaaata -bannaaaa! told Sunday World he has received threatening calls from people he claimed were sent by Koosimile.

“I received a call while I was working at Orlando Stadium and this person told me that he was waiting for me outside the stadium and after the game he was going to send me to the cleaners,” said Mthethwa.

“Imagine threatening a disabled person? Even Kgomotso called me nyawana (an amputee). She is crazy that woman. I reported these threats to the people I trust and if Kgomotso wants war, I am ready. She can even bring an army and she will find me ready, waiting for them. I am tired of her shit!” he said.

The drama between Mthe-thwa and Koosimile started during their divorce in 2017 when she claimed Mthethwa owed her money.

Koosimile claimed yesterday she would not rest until she got at least R1-million from Mthe-thwa, saying it was from the money she used to pay his debts and that she also loaned him cash.

“When I met Baba [Mthethwa] he had nothing, and he did not even have a place to stay,” Koosimile said, adding that she put him up in her townhouse in Ekurhuleni.

She said at the time she was moving to “the other house I was building in Serengeti Estate”.

She said Mthethwa wanted to live in her new house but she refused.

“This guy had turned my life into hell, and I was living in fear for years as those people whom he owed threatened my life and demanded that I pay his debt or else they would take my assets. Since we divorced, I have been getting people knocking on my door looking for Baba, claiming that they are owed. Some were debt collectors, and I ended up getting a private investigator to locate him as I was not getting assistance from where he works. His employers told me that it was not their problem, and this put me under a lot of strain.”

But Mthethwa poured cold water over the accusations of failing to pay a R1-million debt.

“We were married in community of property and when we divorced I didn’t get even a single cent. She was supposed to give me my 50% of the estate, but she refused,” he said.

Mthethwa charged that the Serengeti Estate house from which she kicked him out was not hers and that she, in turn, was also kicked out by the real owners.

“She didn’t want to leave the house, and the owners of the house had to use teargas to kick her out. She is back at her mother’s house in Daveyton.”

He said Koosimile should use the 50% from their joint estate to settle any debt he owes her.

“She doesn’t have money and now she can see that my life is getting better she comes back with her nonsense,” he charged.

Koosimile said she lost many things since she got married to Mthethwa. “To be honest with you, when I met Baba, I fell in love with him, and he started making demands and asking me to loan him money as he was working on projects which would bring huge profits.”

Koosimile said she was not going to rest until she gets all money from the sports commentator.

“That guy messed up my life big time and I need him to pay me what is due to me, and we can all focus on our lives. Even now I am still getting people who call me while others come to my house looking for him, but we divorced a long time ago. He made my life a living hell,” she reiterated.

