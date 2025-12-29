Babalwa M breaks silence on ‘Delicious’ no-show drama

The story behind Babalwa M’s no-show at the Itsoseng Delicious event in Soshanguve has fractured into two starkly different tales.

What organisers decry as a capricious artist’s demand for specific alcohol has been met with a counter-narrative alleging a toxic cocktail of verbal abuse, aggression, and unprofessionalism.

In a statement on Monday, the singer, famed for her work with Kelvin Momo, has fired back. She is not only denying the “false and misleading” claims but paints a picture of a hostile environment that forced her to choose dignity over performance. The decision was shadowed by her producer associate’s own recent public apology for a separate missed gig.

The statement comes after event organisers released a claim on Sunday. They allege that the singer refused to perform because she demanded specific alcohol. She is said to have left the venue when her request was not met.

Allegations false, misleading

The Bo Thata singer has strongly denied these allegations, describing them as false and misleading.

According to the artist, her decision not to perform had nothing to do with performance riders or alcohol demands.

Throughout her career, she has performed at numerous venues, even with incorrect or missing riders. She always prioritises professionalism when handling engagements respectfully.

Explaining what led to her decision to leave, she said the situation at Itsoseng Delicious had deteriorated. This was due to what she described as unprofessional, disrespectful, and aggressive behaviour by promoters on site.

She alleges that she was subjected to rude and verbally abusive conduct. This includes being sworn at and called [mad] by one of the promoters. And this created an unsafe and hostile environment.

She further clarified that she did not charge her full performance fee. She had already agreed to a discounted rate in good faith. The additional alcohol bottle referenced by the organisers, she said, was not supplied by the venue or promoters. It was supplied by a friend of her DJ.

Basic hospitality neglected

She also noted that basic hospitality, including water for herself and her team, was not provided.

“As an artist and a professional, mutual respect is non-negotiable,” she said. She added that she chose to leave the venue to prevent further escalation. She wanted to protect her own wellbeing and that of her team.

The singer added that she refunded the full amount paid before leaving, to avoid further confrontation.

She further apologised to her fans who attended the event expecting to see her perform. And she described the incident as an isolated occurrence.

On the other hand, Babalwa’s associate and amapiano producer Kelvin Momo also issued an apology letter last week. This was after missing a scheduled performance at the OR Tambo Homage Festival in Mbizana, Eastern Cape.

