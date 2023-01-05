Babes Wodumo cracks Mampintsha’s cellphone password

Durban-based dancer and gqom singer Bongekile Simelane, affectionately known by her stage name Babes Wodumo, has managed to crack her late husband’s cellphone password.

Babes took to social media on Wednesday to inform her followers that she now has the password for Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s cellphone.

This after she told mourners during Mampintsha’s funeral in Durban last Friday that he did not share his password with her prior to his untimely death on Christmas eve.

“In his last days he told me that he loves me, I think that is why I am this strong. What is shocking though is that he left this earth without giving me his password to unlock his phone,” Babes said at the funeral.

“I am starring at it now, I cannot open it, but a man will always be a man. There is no man that does not cheat.”

On Wednesday evening, the Uthando Lodumo reality TV star went live on Facebook to inform her fans that she has cracked Mampintsha’s password.

“I have found my man’s password because my man loved me until his last day on earth. I am now reading the stuff you sent to him. Jokes aside, I will not hold grudges against anyone. There are so many girlfriends here,” she said while going through Mampintsha’s cellphone.

Mampintsha died in hospital after suffering a minor stroke.

Babes Wodumo found Mampintsha's phone password. I hope she doesn't expose the girlfriends names 🙆🏿‍♂️#BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/fL5bOW8G4i — Jones Mzizi (@jonesmzizi) January 4, 2023

To the mourning ombudsman, if Babes Wodumo doesn’t perform on stage because uzilile; are you going to pay for Mampintsha’s home load and for Sponge’s crèche? Mampintsha left three cars with payments needing to be serviced. — 📀Xavier's Son🇿🇦 (@Xavier__101) January 5, 2023

Babes Wodumo is definitely going to expose everything on Mampintsha’s phone 💀💀 — YT:Lewinsky Manyaka (@lewinsky1501) January 5, 2023

Men will blame Babes Wodumo for the way she's grieving but won't blame Mampintsha for cheating on her this much All along y'all were even praising him for hiding the pin from his wife till death Those are the double standards — THE GYAL🤍 (@TheGyal_) January 5, 2023

Now there's a babes wodumo Challenge 😭😭😭😭

.

.

.

.

.

Mavuso Frame 4 Naledi Mampintsha #wodumo pic.twitter.com/QBx3lQDWY0 — ® (@RybroX_) January 5, 2023

Babes is strong AF that's how I know Mampintsha was giving her hell in that marriage ka di infedelity. 😭 She is so numb and unbothered, she has seen it all from him. https://t.co/4wBEqYqAhv — LE SKABA MAD AT ME (@Cindyswa_M) January 5, 2023

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author