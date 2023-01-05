E-edition
Babes Wodumo cracks Mampintsha’s cellphone password

By Coceka Magubeni

Durban-based dancer and gqom singer Bongekile Simelane, affectionately known by her stage name Babes Wodumo, has managed to crack her late husband’s cellphone password.

Babes took to social media on Wednesday to inform her followers that she now has the password for Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s cellphone.

This after she told mourners during Mampintsha’s funeral in Durban last Friday that he did not share his password with her prior to his untimely death on Christmas eve.


“In his last days he told me that he loves me, I think that is why I am this strong. What is shocking though is that he left this earth without giving me his password to unlock his phone,” Babes said at the funeral.

“I am starring at it now, I cannot open it, but a man will always be a man. There is no man that does not cheat.”

On Wednesday evening, the Uthando Lodumo reality TV star went live on Facebook to inform her fans that she has cracked Mampintsha’s password.

“I have found my man’s password because my man loved me until his last day on earth. I am now reading the stuff you sent to him. Jokes aside, I will not hold grudges against anyone. There are so many girlfriends here,” she said while going through Mampintsha’s cellphone.

Mampintsha died in hospital after suffering a minor stroke.

