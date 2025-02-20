Babes Wodumo ‘dumps’ Showmax for Moja Love in new show

Gqom superstar Babes Wodumo real name Bongekile Simelane has allegedly dumped popular streaming app Showmax and gone to Moja Love for her new reality show.

In 2023 Babes Wodumo revealed to fans that her reality show, Uthando Lodumo, would be making a return for season three.

The three-part Showmax Original reality series, which was meant to be its third season, follows the lives of Babes and Mandla Maphumulo, aka Mampintsha, from their marriage proposal live on Gagasi FM in October 2020.

The show also follows them through marriage counselling, lobola negotiations, pregnancy, and a surprise bridal shower, all the way to their vibrant wedding in April 2021.

In season one, Babes admitted that working with her partner can be challenging but said she was madly in love with Mampintsha and that they made hit songs together.

In season two, Uthando Lodumo introduced the viewers to the lovebirds as parents to their child Sponge, working on their individual music careers, and fixing family problems.

Losing family members

Unfortunately, in December 2022, Babes Wodumo lost her husband Mampintsha. Maphumulo died in hospital after suffering from a minor stroke.

Just a few weeks after the funeral of Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo also lost her mother-in-law who died due to a stroke.

Sunday World made attempts to get comment from Showmax regarding what transpired, but they have not responded at the time of publishing.

On Thursday Babes Wodumo shared on her Instagram page that she will be sharing her journey from the first day that she became a widow on Wena Wodumo.