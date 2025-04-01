Babes Wodumo storms Moja Love offices demanding more money

Gqom star Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, has reportedly stormed the Moja Love offices accompanied by a group of people, demanding additional payment.

The incident follows streaming channel Showmax’s decision not to renew the reality show Uthando Lodumo, which focuses on the lives of the late Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo and Babes Wodumo, for a third season.

Show discontinued on Showmax

The Showmax reality show started airing in 2021, followed by Season 2 in 2022. The show was discontinued following the death of Mampintsha in December 2022.

After this, Babes Wodumo made the move to Moja Love.

A source close to the production team revealed that Showmax and the show’s team failed to reach an agreement for the third season. As a result, Babes Wodumo gave her consent for the production team to pitch the show to Moja Love instead.

Moja Love agreed to take over

“Moja Love agreed to produce a third season of the show but for far less than what Showmax had originally offered. Matters came to a head when Babes, after first agreeing to terms with Moja Love, stormed their offices accompanied by thugs to demand that her pay be increased and that she also be paid on Mampintsha’s behalf, arguing that he was central to the original show’s commissioning,” said the deep throat.

The alleged altercation between Baes Wodumo and CEO of Moja Love Aubrey Tau took place early this year. It happened while the team was shooting the show.

Sunday World reached out to Babes Wodumo but failed to get hold of her. When approached for comment, her sister and manager, Nondumiso Simelane, denied the claims. She ssaid they were all lies.

Singer’s manager denies claims

“I cannot believe they would lie like that. Moja Love would never allow such. Please get facts before printing. This show is not about false drama. It is Babes giving her fans all about her journey. Can false gossip take a pause for a moment, please,” said Simelane.

Moja Love editor-in-chief and senior executive producer Nonzwakazi Cekete had not responded by the time of publishing. Cekete’s response will be included in the story when she has responded.

Babes Wodumo announces the return of Uthando Lodumo

