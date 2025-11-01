Babes Wodumo tries her hand at new Limpopo sound Lekompo

Durban musician Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane has stepped outside her comfort zone and tried her hand at Lekompo music.

Babes Wodumo was recently booked to perform at The Village Pub and Grill in Acornhoek for their birthday celebration. The venue, which was expected to be filled, barely had a handful of people. After the evening flopped due to a disappointing turnout, the Ekhoneni singer saw this damp squib as a blessing in disguise by working with local artists.

She is known for her authentic high-energy Gqom sound from the historic township of Lamontville outside Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal.

But after the much-publicised birthday event did not go as planned, she stayed over one more night and collaborated with Lekompo artists in the community.

New collabs

Babes Wodumo worked on two Lekompo songs with Reabetswe Malebe, also known as Reya Ray.

“I got out of my comfort zone. At the end of the day, I am an artist, and I can sing any genre I want. My roots are in the church, and I still sing Gospel music when I want to, so I can’t be limited.”

The Wololo singer did not cancel her stay or throw a tantrum over the disappointing turnout but collaborated with local acts, trying her hand at the new Limpopo sound with Reya Ray.

“She made do with a great situation, and we ended up merging two different genres and made some magic,” Reya Ray told Sunday World.

“Babes Wodumo is a down-to-earth individual who was willing to hear my ideas out; she didn’t mind getting into unknown territory. She’s a very vibrant person and moves naturally to any type of dance music.”

“Her transition to the Lekompo beat was elegant and felt natural. She brought her Gqom flow to the Lekompo beat, stayed true to her style, and didn’t deviate much. She gave the song life.”

Babes’ own sound endures

Babes Wodumo released her album Mabheshingo on October 24, after delaying it due to technical issues. In the album, she features her late husband Mandla ”Mampintsha” Maphumulo, Bacardi artist Jelly Babie, Trymore, Madanon, and Mawhoo, to name but a few.

“I’m a versatile artist. Even in Mabheshingo, I sing other genres. In the song Imizwa featuring Mawhoo, people really get to hear my voice.”

