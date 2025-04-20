Babita alleged mastermind faces arrest

A Gauteng businessman suspected of being the mastermind behind the gruesome murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran is being criminally investigated for organising a hit on television actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane. The businessman, reportedly under criminal investigation for corrupt tenders at Prasa, cannot be named at this stage. Well-placed sources close to Thobejane\u2019s investigation alleged that Crime Intelligence unit members who were investigating the man\u2019s alleged involvement in looting Prasa obtained a search and seizure warrant against him. They then descended on his houses in Pretoria and Joburg and combed them for possible incriminating evidence. The police found and confiscated his cellphone, said the source. They downloaded the contents of the phone and stumbled upon WhatsApp messages between the businessman and the two hitmen who were arrested in connection with the attempt on Thobejane\u2019s life. It is alleged that in one of the messages, the businessman told the assassins to \u201cshoot her in the face so that her family doesn\u2019t recognise her\u201d. Thobejane and her friend were ambushed on the N1 highway near Sandton, and their car was sprayed with a hail of bullets in October 2023. Thobejane, who acted in the Tshivenda soap opera Muvhango, was shot in the foot while her friend was shot in the spinal cord. Thobejane has recuperated, but her friend is still languishing in hospital, facing the prospect of never being able to walk again. The Sunday World source said the police also chanced upon proof of payment the businessman sent to the nkabis to carry out the hit. \u201cI can\u2019t remember the amount, but the police found the proof of payment,\u201d said the source. It is not known why the businessman wanted Thobejane dead, but Sunday World understands they had known each other for a while. On April 13, Thobejane wrote a letter to the NPA headquarters, which we have seen, complaining about the prosecutor\u2019s procrastination in arresting the kingpin, saying that he is not incarcerated because he is minted \u201cIt has now been over two years since the incident that shook my world. Though a number of perpetrators have been arrested, the main orchestrator \u2013 the person truly responsible \u2013 has not been brought to justice ... despite the information that has long been available,\u201d she stated in the letter. \u201cI am writing to you out of urgency, frustration, and pain. My son has fallen into depression. I am on the verge of bankruptcy. \u201cMy name, my image, and my opportunities have been stained by the trauma inflicted upon me and the silence that followed. \u201cWhat is most alarming is the perception \u2013 whether true or not \u2013 that power, wealth, and influence are standing in the way of justice. \u201cWhile I struggle to rebuild, those responsible live freely, protected by what appears to be systemic inaction. \u201cI ask you directly: Are we waiting for me to die before justice is served?,\u201d she asked. Thobejane demanded the immediate arrest and the prosecution of the businessman. Immediately after sending her letter, NPA instructed its South Gauteng head Andrew Chauke to take over the docket. He confirmed this week that he had received a letter from Thobejane and NPA boss Adv Shamila Batohi \u00a0asking him why the businessman has not been arrested. \u201cI can confirm that my office received a letter from a well-known actress asking me to look into why the alleged mastermind behind the plot to kill her isn\u2019t arrested after the hitmen were nabbed. \u201cI have put together a small team to look into the matter, and I am expecting a full brief from them before the end of the month,\u201d Chauke said. Chauke promised that whoever is behind the delay would face the wrath of the law. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content