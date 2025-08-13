Bacardi singer accused of stealing Mawhoo’s camera equipment

Amapiano sensation Mawhoo’s official photographer, Lebogang Lebero, has opened a criminal case against bacardi music artist Enny Man Da Guitar, accusing him of stealing camera equipment valued at R50,000.

The equipment includes a camera, tripod, lights, and other gadgets.

Lebero has come forward to claim that the Tap & Run singer stole his equipment after a recent photoshoot. The photoshoot featured a group of alleged new and unknown artists. And it was arranged by Enny Man Da Guitar, real name Ernest Zwane.

Cost relationship with Mawhoo

Lebero said the alleged robbery has caused a fallout between him and MaWhoo.

“He sent people to me as a recommendation. And he stated that he had worked with them in the past and they needed to do a photoshoot. We then had a meeting in town in Pretoria. After they buttered me up and made promises, they robbed me,” said Lebero, also an official photographer of many other stars.

“But I managed to flee. Imagine if they kidnapped me or something happened to me.

“He then claimed not to know the people and was not involved in the loss of equipment.” Lebogang blames Enny Man Da Guitar, stating he was the mastermind in the theft.

“They took my cameras and other devices. And now I have lost relationships with Mawhoo because she thinks I scammed her. Enny Man Da Guitar took the equipment and then had the nerve to post on social media. He is a criminal, and I will not rest until I get my equipment back.”

Lebero has opened a case with the Pretoria Central Police Station.

Theft case opened

“I am giving them time to do right and pay the money. I don’t want to get people arrested – especially not a celebrity.”

He added that the camera belonged to his boss, Mawhoo, who had lent it to him for work purposes.

“The equipment is expensive. It cost R50,000. I am in no position to replace it, as I have lost my job. I am no longer working or getting gigs because of what happened,” he said. “People no longer trust me because they think maybe I sold the equipment.”

The Pretoria videographer said he met up with Enny Man Da Guitar, who agreed they would go half-and-half on replacing the equipment.

“He has not coughed up a cent,” Lebogang said.

“I was patient with him. We came to an agreement that I, the artist, will contribute 50/50. But because he now claims not to know anything, I am left with a bill. I don’t know where his people stay, and he has not been able to assist.

“I am ready to give up everything, even life. And I am tired, my mom depends on me, and I am a breadwinner. He was involved in the robbery, and I stand on my word.”

Suspect denies everything

Enny Man De Guitar said he doesn’t want to get involved.

“I’m not involved in any theft or criminal activity. I am just a musician trying to succeed. If anything happens to me, people must know who is involved,” he said.

“Lebo must open a criminal case. I was not there. I can’t be blamed for his equipment. How did he also not take the contact details and information of his clients?”

