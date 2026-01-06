Bail hearing for suspect in DJ Warras murder postponed

The bail hearing of Victor Mthethwa Majola (44), the man accused of the brutal murder of popular media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, has been postponed to January 13.

Majola briefly appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the matter was postponed to allow the state to finalise the verification of his residential address. He remains behind bars.

Charges carry life imprisonment

Majola is facing serious Schedule 6 charges, including premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. These carry the possibility of life imprisonment if he is convicted.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has strongly opposed bail. It cited the seriousness of the offences and the ongoing investigation.

During proceedings, the state also addressed allegations by the defence that Majola was assaulted by police during his arrest.

Prosecutors questioned whether Majola received the necessary medical treatment while in custody at the Johannesburg Correctional Services facility, where he is currently being held. The issue was noted by the court and remains unresolved.

Killed while inspecting hijacked buildings

DJ Warras was gunned down on December 16 outside the Zambesi House building in Johannesburg’s CBD. At the time of his death, he was on duty, conducting security enforcement work at the building.

The building is one of many in the CBD that have been hijacked. CCTV footage from the scene, which later circulated widely, allegedly shows several individuals approaching him moments before he was shot.

The killing sent shockwaves across the country. Fans, colleagues, and public figures expressed outrage and called for swift justice.

Community activist loved by all

DJ Warras, whose real name was Warrick Stock, was a well-known DJ, broadcaster, and security consultant. He rose to prominence through his work in the media industry and was widely respected for his outspoken stance on crime. He was also loved for his involvement in community safety initiatives.

Beyond the decks and the airwaves, he was admired for his commitment to protecting others. It was the same role he was fulfilling at the time of his death.

More arrests to follow

Majola was arrested on December 23 at Merafe Hostel in Mapetla, Soweto. A female co-accused was arrested alongside him. But the charges against her were later withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

Police have indicated that investigations are still ongoing, and that more arrests could follow. It is believed that up to three suspects may have been involved in the murder. This is based on footage and evidence gathered from the scene.

DJ Warras’s family and supporters continue to attend court proceedings. They are calling for accountability and justice for the slain media icon. The matter returns to court on January 13 when Majola’s bail application is expected to be heard.

