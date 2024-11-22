Ban on livestock movement continues to curb foot & mouth disease

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says strict movement control remains in place within the Disease Management Area (DMA) in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to prevent the outward spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks in both provinces.

Focused efforts to manage and contain the disease in these two areas are ongoing. This while outbreaks in all other previously affected provinces have been resolved. They have officially closed with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

The FMD outbreak in the Eastern Cape was first detected in May 2024. It has affected 37 farms in the Humansdorp area and one farm in East London.

DMA declared in July remains in effect

Additionally, 36 farms were pre-emptively vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus and mitigate clinical symptoms. And 96, 906 cattle and 635 sheep have been vaccinated, since the outbreak started.

The department said the DMA declared in July 2024 remains in effect.

“Movement of animals into, through, or out of this area, is restricted. It is permitted only with authorisation from the State Veterinary office. No new cases have been reported since 19 September 2024. Thus signalling that the virus circulation is declining,” the department said in a statement on Friday.

FMD spread to uPhongolo Municipality

It reported that in KwaZulu-Natal, FMD has extended to the uPhongolo Local Municipality. This is the area in the north of the Zululand District.

Due to this, the existing DMA boundaries are under review. They will be expanded to include newly affected areas and identified risk zones.

“Since the outbreak began in May 2021, KZN has reported 155 cases. This as part of the South African Territories 2 FMD event. Of these, 17 outbreaks have been resolved and closed with the WOAH.

“However, 133 active outbreaks remain within communal dip tanks. Also within a few small-scale farms, and five game reserves. All located in close proximity,” the department said.

DMA with amended boundaries remains active

In a bid to control the spread of the disease, the department said the DMA established in 2021 in KZN remains active. This with amended boundaries in 2022. While the DMA declared in Eastern in July 2024, continues to be enforced.

Farmers on infected or vaccinated farms must take every precaution to prevent the spread of the disease. And farmers in unaffected areas are also urged to maintain strict biosecurity. This in order to prevent FMD from entering their farms or communal grazing areas.

“Controlled slaughter of cattle from infected farms is permitted at designated abattoirs. [All done] with additional biosecurity measures in place. Meat from restricted farms is safe for human consumption, though it cannot be exported due to certification constraints,” the department said.

The department has also commended the farmers’ efforts. These include veterinarians and other stakeholders in working to contain the disease. And it urged continued vigilance to protect the livestock sector.

The FMD outbreak in East London has been successfully contained.

Controlled slaughter of FMD animals

“Animals on these farms are being slaughtered in a controlled manner at designated abattoirs. This is ensuring that FMD-risk materials are properly processed or disposed of. Only safe products are released into the local market,” the department said.

Meat from FMD-restricted farms cannot be exported due to certification limitations. The department has reassured that the meat remains safe for human consumption.

“The Director of Animal Health has designated three abattoirs to handle the slaughter of cloven-hoofed animals. These… are animals from FMD-quarantined farms. Seventeen farms have been granted permission for controlled slaughter at these abattoirs.

“The July 2024 Gazette Notice stipulates that cloven-hoofed livestock across South Africa may only be moved if accompanied by a health declaration from the owner. Thus attesting to the animals’ health at the time of movement. In addition to the control measures within the DMA in the Eastern Cape Province.

“While this has been a legal requirement since October 2022, its importance is being reiterated. This in order to prevent the further spread of FMD,” said the department.

SAnews.gov.za

