Bank seeks court order to force Brenda Ngxoli to pay back loans

Prolific actress Brenda Ngxoli is struggling to make ends meet after quitting her acting job at Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen.

The actress, who played Noma in the popular TV show, has been dragged to the Joburg High Court by Nedbank after she failed to pay back more than R246 000 for a personal loan and overdraft facility.

Ngxoli, who played Dambisa in another Mzansi Magic telenovela The River, obtained a loan of over R169 000 and more than R44 000 overdraft facility from the banking group in August 2021.

In total, the debts amounted to about R213 000, but they ballooned to over R246 000 as a result of her tardiness and interest imposed on the debts by the bank.

In the court papers filed last week by the lawyers representing the bank, Lowndes Dlamini Attorneys, the banking giant said Ngxoli made an application for over R169 000 personal loan on August 23 2021.

It said subsequent to the application being received and the credit assessment conducted, it provided a pre-agreement statement, quotation and terms and conditions of the personal loan to the former Tsha Tsha trouper, which she duly accepted.

The thespian agreed to pay back the loan in R5 500 instalments for a period of 60 months at a fixed rate of 24.50 per annum.

The former Home Affairs actress, said the bank, breached the agreement when she defaulted on monthly instalment and is in arrears.

“The defendant defaulted in terms of the agreement in that the defendant has not been making payments of the monthly instalments as agreed. In the circumstances, the defendant remains indebted to the plaintiff in the amount of R184 563.93 together with interest thereon calculated at the rate of 24.50% per annum, compounded monthly in arrears from 1 August 2022 to date of final payment [both days inclusive],” read the court papers.

The bank further said its customer care agents contacted Ngxoli to plead with her to settle the arrears and keep her account up to date, but she failed to do so.

On September 10 2022, read the court papers, the lawyers sent the former Real Goboza television show host a letter informing her that her account was in arrears, but she also turned a blind eye to it.

“Despite demand, the defendant failed and or refused to and or neglected to settle the overdue amount due and owing to the plaintiff,” reads the letter.

The bank added that it provided an R44 000 overdraft facility for the former presenter of Our Perfect Wedding on August 12 2021. Ngxoli was expected to service the facility by paying just under R4 000 a month at annual interest rate of 10.61% for 12 months.

The former Home Affairs actress breached the agreement when she failed to service the overdraft facility. “Despite demand, the defendant has failed and or alternatively refused and or further alternatively neglected, to pay the monies which are due, owing and payable to the plaintiff,” read the court papers.

A letter of demand, read the papers, was sent to the actress on April 1 2022 to settle the arrears, but again she ignored it.

The banking group added that as at June 21 2022, Ngxoli was indebted to the bank to the tune of more than R62 000. “The last deposit made into the account was on 10 June 2021.”

The bank said she now owes it over R184 000 for the personal loan and over R62 000 for the overdraft facility. “The defendant was ordered to pay the plaintiff the amount of R184 563.93 including interest on the aforesaid amount at a rate of 24.50% per annum calculated from 1 August 2022 to the date of final payment [both days inclusive].

“The payment to the plaintiff of the amount of R62 073.83 together with interest on the aforesaid amount at a rate of 16% per annum compounded monthly and calculated from 27 May 2022 to the date of final payment [both days inclusive],” read the papers.

When contacted for comment, Ngxoli said she does not discuss her private life in the media. “I have never discussed my private life in the media and I’m not about to start now, good luck with your story,” she said before hanging up.

