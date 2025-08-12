Bargeoise Brazil slams celebrity doctor Brian Monaisa: ‘He botched my cosmetic surgery’

Reality TV personality and entertainer Bargeoise Brazil claims to have paid R180 000 to Dr Brian Monaisa for a purportedly poorly executed facelift and nose job.

Now, Monaisa expresses regret about her surgical procedure.

A nose job, eye lift, mini liposuction to remove fat and inject it into her cheeks, and what she refers to as catastrophic cheek fillers were all performed in August 2022 on Bargeoise Brazil, whose real name is Ennie Tembie Cleary.

Now, almost two years later, Monaisa expresses regret about her surgical procedure.

She blames her surgeon, celebrity doctor Brian Monaisa, who is the partner of TV presenter Minnie Dlamini, for the “botched” outcome of her attempt to achieve the ideal contour.



“I feel it’s time I speak up. This situation has affected my life terribly,” she told Sunday World. “He botched my face. I hate what I see when I look in the mirror.”

After the surgeries, said Bargeoise Brazil, she asked the celebrity doctor why her nostrils still looked the same.

Scary and vengeful thoughts

“He deceived me by lying about the swelling on my face. The other visible scars between the lower nostrils threw me off.

“I knew that I should not have bothered because he was constantly getting agitated when I asked questions, and he would raise his voice and later apologise.”



She continued: “I get an automatic reminder of owning a nose I never paid for. It can be numbing and lead to feelings of hatred, fear, and vengeful thoughts.

Furthermore, the experience of deceit and humiliation from a skilled medical professional is unsettling.

Bargepose Brazil has not yet opened a case, but she intends to do so. “I have been trying to come to terms with this new face.”



The reality TV star expressed her displeasure with the surgery in an email exchange with the doctor that Sunday World was able to view.

She wrote in the email: “I hope you are well. I took ample time to heal and carefully observe my face. There was no miraculous surgery I paid for. Not even what you promised and what I paid [sic] for is visible.

“I’m embarrassed to post and celebrate for both of us; my business has been stuck for months.”

Extremely unhappy and stressed

The email continues: “Please take the time to review what we exchanged and what you provided, and understand how I truly feel about my payment and the situation.”

“As for large nostril size, they still look the same, and the old tired eyes make me more miserable daily when I see them in the house mirror, car mirror, or with my fans’ selfie pictures everywhere I go, and I am humble to allow them to snap with me.

“I’m extremely unhappy, stressed, and delayed in so many ways. Please be so kind and have a solution.”

She stated that the doctor lied about getting assistance from fellow doctors.

Bargepose Brazil told Sunday World: “Regarding the eye surgery, it was an epic failure; the only noticeable difference is the wrinkling he caused on my right upper lid.

“I was too disappointed. On the other hand, I was glad my suspicions were confirmed and had to cancel him for the BBL appointment I had made with him.”

Monaisa has not responded to questions sent to him by the time of publication.

