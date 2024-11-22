Basetsana Kumalo steps down as TV production firm CEO

Former beauty pageant queen Basetsana Kumalo has announced that she will be stepping down as the CEO of Connect Channel (Pty) Ltd.

Connect Channel (Pty) Ltd is a digital content and television production company that has been an enterprise development beneficiary of Multichoice.

It develops new local formats and produces digital content for TV (long form) and for mobile devices (short form). During this period Connect Channel has also created six culturally relevant reality TV productions shot in indigenous languages.

These shows include Our Perfect Wedding, Date My Family, Diski Divas, Bootcamp, Utatakho and Please Step in.

Handing over reigns to younger colleague

Taking to social media, Kumalo announced that Kopano Cowen, who has been working with her as a producer and has been mentoring for 10 years, will be taking over.

Kopano is an LLB degree who went to work in production, growing in experience from production intern to executive producer. She also has experience in acquisition, having worked in contacts administration at Mnet.

She recently completed her postgraduate degree in business administration with Milpark Business School.

“I have always believed in mentoring and seeing young women come to their full potential and fulfilling their dreams and destinies. Some of them have become lawyers, doctors, HR specialists and household names in the creative economy. I have witnessed many trajectories of these game changers, world shakers and history makers,” said Kumalo.

Kumalo further expressed how proud she was of her successor and her work ethic.

“Kopano, our astute mind is laudable; your focus is commendable and your passion for television and content creation is inspiring. I know you are going to take Connect Channel to new levels of success with your deep understanding of where the future of content is headed and what viewers are consuming.”

