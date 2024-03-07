Beauty queen Rosette Ncwana cuts ties with skincare clinic

Fashion model and Young, African, and Famous star Rosette Ncwana has cut ties with skin clinic Ananda Aesthetics and its owner, Renisha Jimmy.

Taking to her social media pages on Wednesday, Ncwana questioned Ananda Aesthetics’ business practices, and how she had been deeply dismayed by Jimmy.

“I regret to disclose that Renisha Jimmy has failed to meet financial obligations to numerous individuals who have availed services or purchased products from Ananda Aesthetics, including multiple investors, myself included.

“This unfortunate situation has shattered the trust and commitment I had invested in the business. Despite my active involvement, I remained unaware of the distressing events that unfolded under my nose,” wrote Ncwana.

Ncwana joined with baby daddy Andile Ncube

Jimmy’s aesthetics clinic is popular with famous faces in the entertainment industry who frequent it. Ncwana and her baby daddy, Andile Ncube, joined the business last year in April.

She further alleged that Jimmy lacks the qualifications essential for operating an aesthetic clinic, and said this has caused harm to several patients due to improper product administration.

“Regrettably, this has now escalated into a legal matter, and the authorities have been informed to address these grave concerns. I encourage anyone who has experienced negative effects as a result of Ananda Aesthetics’ or Renisha’s actions to come forward and share their stories. Your input is crucial in bringing this matter to light and seeking appropriate redress.”

“I understand the profound impact this will have on everyone involved, and I am committed to assisting in any way possible. Should you have any inquiries or require further clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly,” she concluded.

Shortly after Ncwana announced her legal action, the clinic, in a statement, said it would be closed for a day or two.

“Further, be advised that formal criminal charges have been laid against her (Jimmy) and her accomplices. We are liaising with senior police officials and their arrests are imminent, according to the statement.

